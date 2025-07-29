Cross in Hand Village News

LE MARCHE 2025

Bank Holiday Monday 25 August 2025. Open at 10.00 am and the market closes at 4.00 pm. Heathfield’s famous Anglo/French market is taking place on August Bank Holiday Monday – as it has done for the past 28 years – it is the longest running Anglo/French market in the whole of the South East. This fantastic all day event draws visitors into the town of Heathfield from far and wide so please come and join us – you will not be disappointed – whether it is your first visit or your tenth – it’s all free! Free entertainment, free park & ride and free programme of events. Station Road and Station Approach will be closed to traffic all day to allow the extravaganza to take place. A full musical entertainment programme is planned to suit all ages and tastes together with the market of around 80 stalls. French and British) selling all kinds of mouth watering goodies – And more and more of our shops are opening – you will be pleasantly surprised to discover what Heathfield has to offer.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP DEER ALERT

Deer Strikes in The Highway. The deer warden tells us there was an occurrence in Wadhurst and its not uncommon for posters to comment on their beliefs of the procedure which is fine but not everybody read all the social media posts. ! My apologies if I am covering old ground, but let's assume some don't know what to do. In the event of a deer strike I occasionally see on Facebook all manner of individuals being mentioned as a 'deer man' who'll deal with it which is fine so long as they have the correct insurance (generally a Police Ref case is required to be valid) and more importantly the correct conditions on their firearms license to conduct such a task in what is essentially a public place. Failure to meet these requirements can (and has done so recently) render said deer man being relieved of his pride and joy of guns. The above assumes they are using a firearm to dispatch the deer. East Sussex has a volunteer group of 24 Deer Wardens who are geographically spread across the county, we are ONLY called out by Sussex Police, it's like this because they have a mapping system that will plot the nearest Warden to you and also only ONE warden will get called, once the public start calling wardens directly, chaos ensues and volunteer's time and fuel costs are wasted by multiple attendances. SO WHAT SHOULD YOU DO? Obviously I cannot cater for all scenarios in this post so some common sense is required. Deer Struck, still alive and in the carriageway - Dial 999 - do not be afraid or feel it's wrong to do this, Sussex Police receive these calls multiple times a day. If safe to do so pull over to make the call with hazard lights on, this will alert other traffic to an incident (most likely won’t slow them down.....seldom does nowadays) You will be asked for your location and road type eg A or B road and if the deer is alive - strongly suggest you download for free on your phone W3W, it will enable the police resource and Warden to find you or the deer much quicker - https://what3words.com Some motorists feel brave enough to calm the deer down with a towel / blanket but this is the call of the motorists at the time. These deer are 99% injured so badly they will need to be put to sleep, I cannot stress enough you are unlikely to get a vet, the RSPCA or an animal rescue organisation to attend. WHY DO I NEED TO CALL THE POLICE? I attended a deer this week on the A22 Halland, the council team informed me it weighed in at 212lb (98Kg), such a large animal left in the road is obviously a hazard especially if still alive, there is a high risk it will cause further RTC's if left unchecked, in fact I have witnessed this as I have arrived at a deer strike. 2. DEER HAS BEEN STRUCK, NOW DECEASED BUT IN THE ROAD. As per above call 999 and it's likely further RTC's will occur by other road swerving to avoid the deer, in this case police officers will assume resources are available to move the deer themselves. 3. DEER DECEASED BUT LYING OFF THE CARRIAGEWAY: Your local authority will have an online form which will cater for the deer being collected by contractors, from this they are all incinerated. I hope that helps, and as I said, I can't cater for all scenarios, I run this deer page if you want a greater insight so give it a follow but above all else don't veer for deer and drive deer aware!” https://www.eastsussex.gov.uk/road.../roads/road-safety/deerMost important of all – just slow down!

CROSS IN HAND BOWLS CLUB

Our club has achieved continued success in our league matches, securing wins over Groombridge, Rotherfield, Hellingly and Ringmer, and a very exciting match at Uckfield ending in a 4-4 draw. It is sometimes difficult to get enough names for matches during the holiday season, but we have gained many new members this year, who are very keen and enjoying the competitive side of our club thus making team selection much easier. Our Challenge Shield internal competition was abandoned after only one game, due to the torrential downpour on Sunday 6th July.Within a few minutes the green was underwater and without our flippers, it was not possible to continue. We will try again at the end of August to complete the competition. Despite this little blip in the weather, the gorgeous sunshine does make the green bowl faster and although some greens locally are struggling with maintaining the grass, ours is looking great. We are fortunate to have 6 rinks and can therefore rotate the direction of play in order to preserve the grass. This week saw the Heffle Women's Institute coming to visit and celebrate their 10th Anniversary. We are honoured that they chose our club and very much enjoyed showing many of the members how to bowl and definitely saw signs of some natural talent amongst the ladies. They also provided some delicious cakes too, a bonus to a most enjoyable evening. We hosted a Ladies Triples Tournament in memory of our Club President, Mary Hough who sadly passed away last year.Thank you to Hellingly, Wadhurst, Uckfield, Deanland, Crowborough and Horam clubs for entering one or two teams and making this day a great success. It is a very busy time of year with matches and tournaments and we were grateful to have 10 teams competing in two groups, with the winners of each group, Hellingly Hopefuls and Wadhurst Ladies playing in a closely fought final.Wadhurst came out victorious so huge congratulations to Linda, Judy and Tracy. This is the first tournament that our club has hosted and one of only a handful of Ladies' only competitions in the area. Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the day and are looking forward to coming again next year. Don’t forget, you can come along during one of our open roll-up sessions on a Tuesday and Thursday afternoon, between 2-4pm, or Monday and Thursday evening, between 6-8pm. You can have 3 free sessions before deciding if you would like to join our friendly and competitive club.

CROSS in HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY

We always love new members to join the working parties at glorious Darch’s Wood.. It's a great way to meet new people, spend time in the great outdoors and get some exercise. The views are stunning as more and more of the invasive rhododendron is cleared away and the landscape opens up. Keep an eye on this Facebook page for details of dates. You can come for anything from an hour to all day. Any help is appreciated as the wood is run by volunteers

VANDALISM AT HARDY ROBERTS PLAYING FIELD

Simon Leney posted on social media: I am chair of the Hardy Roberts Playing Fields committee (Cross in Hand) Six months ago, Brighter Heathfield planted 5 trees next to the children's playground, to provide shade for future generations of adults when supervising children using the playground. On Friday evening, someone thought it would be clever to completely damage and ruin a tree. I doubt they will be big enough to contact me to apologise and chip in some money to replace it, but if anyone can help identify who did it please let me know.’ This sort of antisocial behaviour is now becoming a regular feature in and around Heathfield, and residents are fed up with the lack of policing and follow-up when incidents are reported to them. We pay our taxes for a service that is not fit for purpose.

BATEMANS BURWASH

National Trust: Bateman's, Burwash, Etchingham, TN19 7DSStep into the world of Emily Gravett’s beloved book, Tidy, at Bateman’s and follow Pete the Badger on a summer adventure like no other. Whether you love a good clean-up or embrace the mess, this exciting family trail is perfect for everyone. Wander through Pete’s story as he works hard to tidy the forest, maybe a little too well! Can you and his woodland friends help restore nature’s beauty? Packed with fun challenges and games for all ages, this trail includes wheelbarrow racing, ossing games, and so much more. Come explore, play, and celebrate the magic of nature with us. The trail runs from now until 31 August 2025 and costs £3 (includes a small prize) with normal admission. Tidy is written and illustrated by award-winning author and illustrator Emily Gravett and published by Two Hoots/Macmillan Children's Books.