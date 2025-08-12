Cross in Hand Village News

LAKEDOWN BREWERY TAP ROOM: LOCATION, LOCATION

Over the years I have seen the Lakedown Brewery and Tap Room go from strength to strength. Considering the hospitality business and licensed trade are in decline, they are truly bucking the trend.

If you provide what people want, at the right price, and keep innovating your product, ensuring that you staff are well trained and have customer service skills, you are onto a good start. In my opinion Lakedown survives and prospers thanks to serving a great range of superb beers, brewed on site and using its local source of spring water.

During the summer months, the brewery, taproom is 100% sufficient by using the electricity supplied by the solar panels. Its big USPs are friendly staff, a great welcome for children with safe playspace, no pollution, a wonderful location with a truly magnificent vista of the East Sussex countryside.

Taproom

The fishing lakes are superb – both to fish and to look at and there are also interesting pop up food offers. I have got say the in-house catering is equally as good. As an estate agent would say, location, location. Lakedown is a prime example. For all the latest news contact: Contact [email protected] +44 1435883251 Lakedown Brewery, Swife Lane Burwash England TN21 8UX United Kingdom

KIT WILSON TRUST - ONLINE SALES VOLUNTEERS.

The Kit Wilson Trust rescues and re-homes unwanted animals, mainly cats and dogs, and has a wildlife rehabilitation program and an emergency helpline. They now seek Online Sales Volunteers. This role entails: Organising, Researching, Photographing, Listing, Packaging & Posting items earmarked for sale via their online platforms. You'll get to: Learn new skills, Gain experience & Training in a variety of roles and Help build your CV. Plus volunteers get a 25% discount on donated items. To apply visit https://wealdenvolunteering.org.uk/.../apply-to-be-a.../

AGE CONCERN

We are now registered and able to apply for the extra 25% that GiŌ Aid allows on any individual donations received. If you would like to register now, so that any future donations from you will earn Age Concern Heathfield an extra 25%, please ring Elizabeth on 01435 866960 or via email [email protected]

Winter Warmers

Winter will soon be upon us. We now have a super selection of knitted and crocheted blankets, and we are prepared to pass them on to anyone who would need one. Please phone: 01435 866960.

Medical Car Service Our Medical Car Service is always very busy as more people need help with transport geƫting to and from medical appointments. Please give us as much notice as you can so we can try and plan our rotas. Always use the central number: 01435 515090 so that your request is activated by the on-duty volunteer administrator as quickly as possible during normal working hours.

We are very fortunate with the volunteer drivers we have, everyone has offered their home because they want to help. This is a door to door service and for most appointments the driver will wait and bring you home. We have to make a small charge as we must pay the drivers for their mileage and any out of pocket expenses. We can always tell you in advance what this will be. If you need help and can manage to get into a car we will take you to any medical appointment including Hearing Tests, Eye Tests, Podiatry, Physiotherapy as well as Hospital and GP appointments. Medical Car Service – Telephone: 01435 515090

FORTY-FIVE COUNCILLORS GIVEN A £10k POT

There’s an interesting move afoot that might encourage some of our readers to seek support for a local project or aim. Each Wealden District Councillor (and here are 45 of them) is tol be allocated a dedicated pot of £10,000 to fund projects and initiatives that directly benefit their wards. Councillors will be able to collaborate and assist community groups in submitting funding applications. To find out more, head to https://ow.ly/Wu1m50WBRxG

FRAMFIELD SUMMER SHOW

The Framfield and Blackboys Summer Show 2025 will be held tomorrow (Saturday, August 16) at Framfield Recreation Ground and Framfield Memorial Hall. The summer show team are busy planning all the fun and activities. This is usually a great show (we’ve always enjoyed it) and involves lots of exhibitions and stalls as well a entertainment and a fun dog show.

Admission to the show is just £2 (children 50p.) If you have a dog then think about entering – there are classes for pedigrees, puppies, most handsome dogs , best local dogs, crossbreeds, veteran, prettiest and best young handler. You must have one that fits one or more of those categories! This is a typical village fete and all the better for it. Terrific food and drink too.

MEET YOUR PCSOs DROP IN SESSION, JULY 31

The meeting was a drop-in session at the Heathfield Parish Council Offices where residents met our two local PCSOs, to discuss community concerns, and receive crime prevention advice. The purpose was an opportunity for residents to connect with their local policing team and engage in community policing efforts. PCSO’s Tay and Park have been seen conducting foot patrols around Heathfield, including the High Street and the skate park.

Heathfield North and Central is one of the areas covered by the Sussex Police, with a dedicated team including Inspector Graham Bond, Sergeant Darren Johnson. With all the recent anti-social behaviour taking place in Heathfield this was a very good opportunity to discuss the measures in place to combat Heathfield residents’ concerns. I found my chat with the PCSO’s very enlightening. It appears the follow up procedures once an incident has been reported hits the buffers at the reporting stage to the police.

There is more to come on this. I was not aware that Operation Blitz had been shelved; also the scheme replacing Operation Blitz has also been shelved. Poor communications. I under stand that the monthly meeting between the Parish Council and the police is not minuted although the police presence at full Parish Council meetings are. What did come across is that there certainly needs to be better communications conveyed to the residents of Heathfield on our policing.

WINTER FUEL PAYMENT SCAM

This is a text message you may receive. ‘DWP Service Centre: You have not yet completed your application for an energy subsidy for 2024-2025. The subsidy is £300. It is important that you submit your application by 10 July Late applications will not be processed. (LINK) (Please reply “y” and then exit the text message and re-open to activate the link, or copy the link and open it in your browser). Have a great day, DWP. ‘

Residents are advised to be cautious of any text they receive with similar wording – and urged not to click on any link they do not recognise or trust.