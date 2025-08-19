Cross in Hand Village News

LE MARCHE TIMETABLE

Here is the timetable for What's On at this year's Le Marche, Heathfield. Monday, August 25

Shops: As Le Marche creeps even nearer, it's time to look at ways the town's shops are celebrating. I was amazed to find not much in the way of tricolours, mini Eiffel towers or even saucy berets in our High Street. With one notable exception. I could strike up a chord or two of the Marseillaise in praise of The Hospice in the Weald shop's window.

That manager is a genius, just look at the way he displays second-hand shoes on his shelves! If anyone is giving out prizes for best window display this year, then he has to be a frontrunner. His window is a French 'brocante' - a mix of outdoor cafe chairs, a table, antique linens, wild flowers plonked into a glass jar, baguettes (they look real,) pain au chocolat, wine - both in the bottle and poured into a glass - the whole thing could have been beamed down from Provence, or Dordogne - or wherever you like across the Channel.

I wonder whether he has won a display plaudit before? If not he deserves one. He admitted the casual chairs are his own, hoicked into town and put in his window. At the time of writing (earlier this week) there was very little Le Marche-themed activity in town. The only other window that came close was that of opticians Pople and Broad. Come on all of you....all these hundreds of families descending on Heathfield for the Bank Holiday could deliver one of your best sales weeks this year.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

Facebook Update August 2025: Since the group’s inauguration in October 2024, we said this project is very long-term, estimated at five years plus. Unfortunately, there are no quick fixes, but we have to keep chipping away. So far, County, District, Parish councils have been very supportive of our group. May it continue. We need to be proud of the way the group has conducted itself. The ESCC response to our detailed enquiries is a positive step forward for the speed reduction project.

Membership Rules: We have made some changes to our membership rules. No anonymous posts will be allowed. Nor will applications from residents outside the UK to become members. We respect the safety and privacy of all our members. We have moved on from October 2024 and have a number of initiatives to introduce during the course of the year. Although traffic on the A267 has been much lighter since the start of the school holidays, this week has bucked the trend. It has been quite busy with reported deer collisions and the recent RTC at the Mayfield Flat junction.

Since January 2025 until today there have been 19 recorded RTCs on the stretch of the A267 from Wellbrook Hill to Horam. The monthly average is approximately 2.28 accidents, with April 2025 seeing five recorded during that month. To remind members, the proposed speed reductions at ‘blackspots’ are as follows. These will be carried out in 2026: WELLBROOK HILL: Currently 50 mph. Reduced to 40 mph. A267/A272 JUNCTION: Currently 60mph. Reduced to 40mph. MAYFIELD FLAT: Currently 60mph. Reduced to 50mph. ISENHURST JUNCTION: Currently 40 mph from Jewson’s to Horam. Reduction: No change. There are 7- 12,000 traffic movements at this junction daily.

Tailgating: We are getting a number of reports from members regarding their vehicles being tailgated through stretches of the A267 on a regular basis. Police advise, where possible, drivers to have a front and rear dashcam fitted. This will enable victims of tailgating to be able to report any incidents to Operation Crackdown. Front and rear dash cams do not come cheap. If any member who has had a dashcam fitted and is satisfied with the price and the standard of fitting, please let us know the company who supplied and fitted the device. In this instance we will allow free advertising to companies offering such a service.

Deer Aware: Traffic collisions with deer can result in injury or death for animals and drivers and damage to vehicles. There are a significant number of collisions with deer in East Sussex, particularly in the Ashdown Forest area. Drivers need to be aware and take extra care, particularly during spring and autumn. What to do if you hit a deer. Remain calm and keep yourself and anyone with you as safe as you can. Park your car in a safe place with your hazard lights on. Do not touch the deer. It could cause further distress or cause it to run back into the road. An injured deer will not benefit from efforts to sit with it or keep it warm. Telephone the emergency services on 999: If anyone is injured. Or there is a danger to others such as a deer (alive or dead) is on the road or is a danger to traffic. Telephone the non-emergency line on 101 if the deer is injured and on the side of the road, not causing a danger to others.

Police will deal with any traffic issues and have access to specialist deer wardens who will know the best course of action to take if the deer is still alive. If you want to enquire about the deer warden scheme, please contact the ESCC Highways team on: 0345 608 0193. How to prevent hitting a deer: When are deer around? Deer cross the roads all year round. Their presence peaks in April to May when young deer are born and from October to November for the autumn mating season. Take particular care at dawn and dusk. Seen one? Look for another. If a deer crosses in front of you, it is likely that another will follow. If it is safe to do so, slow right down or stop and wait. Deer are unpredictable so drive with caution.

Be Aware. Deer often cross the roads in the same locations. Deer warning signs are put up where deer are known to cross regularly. When you see a warning sign or are travelling through a heavily wooded stretch of road, you should slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop. Use your lights: After dark, use full-beam when there is no opposing traffic. The headlight beam will illuminate the eyes of deer on or near a road and help you to spot them. When a deer or other animal is seen on the road, dip your headlights as animals startled by the beam may cause them to ‘freeze’ rather than leave the road.

Speedwatch: Speeding has reached epidemic proportions and calls for a shift in the way we tackle it. That must include a change in the perception and management of community volunteers' involvement with road safety. For many understandable reasons, enforcement and campaigning have made little progress over the past decade, and focused, large-scaled education is currently only organised efficiently in the shape of Speed Awareness Courses after an offence is detected.

We will be supporting Speedwatch campaigns when and where they can be implemented. New sophisticated equipment and antisocial behaviour rules being enforced to protect Speedwatch volunteers by the police, will certainly help to bring prosecutions to offenders. Vegetation. Report a problem with vegetation. If you think the issue is an emergency, please call us on:0345 60 80 193. This includes road signs obliterated by vegetation and requires cleaning. If you do have anything to report please contact us: email address: [email protected]

RIVER CUCKMERE

Visitors are being urged not to cross dangerous fast-flowing currents at the mouth of the River Cuckmere. The warning comes after several incidents where visitors to Seven Sisters Country Park have crossed the river and got into difficulties in the fast-flowing water. It can be deep water and unpredictable as the river meets the incoming tide. Videos of people crossing the river, unaware of the risks, have been posted on social media. It comes amid a social media trend for the “Seven Sisters Hike” with people walking from Seaford along the coast.

Ahead of the Bank Holiday, the South Downs National Park Authority, alongside HM Coastguard, is urging people to use the designated footpaths to admire the views on either side of the river. Claire Onslow, commercial manager for Seven Sisters Country Park, said: “We want everyone to enjoy this stunning location safely. It’s been very concerning to see groups of people crossing the water and often being knocked off their feet by the strength of the currents.

“The river mouth is hugely unpredictable and should never be used as a footpath. There are no lifeguards and it’s an unnecessary risk to enter the incredibly fast-flowing, often very cold, water. “A lot of people are trying to get the best view of the cliffs and we have designated routes to get to these viewpoints on either side of the river. “We have lots of information on the best routes at our visitor centre, as well as on our website.”

The designated route is to follow the English Coastal Path around Cuckmere Haven, which includes the Seven Sisters visitor centre, toilets and the chance to pick up refreshments.

Senior Coastal Operations Officer Mike Kerley, from HM Coastguard, said: "Crossing a fast-flowing river is risky in itself, but the added effects of tide, uneven depths and the cold can make it more dangerous.

"There is the very real chance of being swept out by the current or tide, suffering cold water shock, or encountering an obstacle under the surface.

"It's easy to get into difficulty in powerful stretches of water, so our advice is to use a safe crossing and enjoy your day. If you see an emergency by the coast, call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."

The area around the river mouth is owned by several landowners and the National Park Authority is looking at a long-term partner-wide approach to the issue. The National Park Authority is part of the Cliff Safety Partnership, which includes local councils, attractions, and HM Coastguard. Visitors continue to be reminded to stay well away from the edges of the cliffs, which can give way at any time and collapse into the sea. Each year thousands of tonnes of chalk falls into sea along the coast from Eastbourne to Seaford Head.

Beach walkers are also reminded to check the tide times before heading out to make sure they are not cut off by the incoming tide, or forced to walk too close to the base of the cliffs to avoid the rising sea water. Visitors can check the tide times before setting out at www.tidetimes.org.uk In case of an emergency, call 999.

TOTTINGWORTH FARM SHOP

Looking for local honey? It doesn’t get more local than this, as our very own Tottingworth honey has just been harvested from the farm! Keep an eye out for jars arriving soon in the Farm Shop. I’m a great fan of local honey and we’re currently enjoying cut comb from Wellbrook in Mayfield.

But there are several small suppliers dotted around this part of the county so look out for one that’s local to you. Tottingworth’s has received much praise recently.