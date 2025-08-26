Cross in Hand Village News

LE MARCHE 2025

LE MARCHE 2025

Formidable! The organisers of Heathfield's Bank Holiday Le Marche surpassed themselves last weekend with yet more variety, more entertainment, more stalls, more food and even more joie de vivre....a tough call given the 30-plus temperature. By 10am visitors were pouring into Station Road and Station Approach to lay siege to the 90-plus stalls selling everything imaginable ranging from smoked sausage to Marseille soap; from goats' cheese to tapestry bags. Heathfield Parish Council, was ably represented by chair Gill Snook and planning chair Patrick Coffey. Both asked passers-by what, if anything, they'd like to see changed or added to the town and there were some lively responses. Local organisations such as the Heathfield and Waldron Twinning Association, (under the energetic leadership of Sheila Drennan,) Men's Shed, First Heathfield Scouts and u3a were busy recruiting members. Coopers Farm, Nut Knowle Farm, VJ Game, Hook and Son and Bookham Harrison kept up the honour of Sussex producers while French stallholders stirred mammoth trays of paella, prawns and creamy pasta. Local drinks producers such as Beacon Down (Cross in Hand) and Hidden Spring showed we can produce very acceptable wines this side of La Manche thank you. Creatives showed off arts and crafts such as crochet, jewellery and woodturning and part of the day's attraction was the juxtaposition of, say a charity next to a food producer or a wildlife group adjacent to an artisan chocolate and tea stall. Tables and chairs around Sainsbury's provided respite for families listening to live music, including amazing group The Cake and Wine Club Choir led by professional vocalist Angela Brooks. It's easy to list what was there but there is always more to Le Marche than that. Suffice to say it's a stunning day out and there's a bit of after-party sadness at 4pm as the last of the stalls closed for business. Let's get ready for next year.

LOOS HEATHFIELD

Cake and Wine Club

You read it here first - well I hope you did! My plea for the restoration of public lavatories has now been taken up by the augustly named British Toilet Association which has launched a campaign called 'Legalise Loos.' That info was contained in an excellent piece in last Saturday's Daily Telegraph by Sophie Money-Coutts. She cites a 75-year-old Welshman she spoke to who said he's stopped drinking water within two hours of going out. "You end up thinking, do I want to go? Sometimes I just stay home instead because there is no pleasure in being constantly worried about it." The politician backing this important campaign is Labour's Liam Conlon who met the Minister for Building Safety, Fire and Local Growth to argue that public lavatories should be integrated into local planning documents. He also asked whether restaurants that don't let the public into their loos should pay higher business rates to their local government. I know the BayTree cafe is on Wealden's list of toilet facility providers but when you come to the High Street for the first time, you could easily miss that. And of course we are all happy to use the Co-op's loos - but once again there's no indication for strangers to the town that these are available. Come on Heathfield - put us out of our misery. We noted the subject was mentioned in a Parish Council questionnaire about what we'd like to see in our town - so please don't just leave it as a 'wish list.' And you don't have to have a weak bladder to benefit - how many times have you thought: 'Do you know, I think I'd like to go to the loo' and all of a sudden, it's essential! The building's already there.

PLANNING APPEAL GRANTED - HEATHFIELD

Plans to replace an antiques store with a mixed retail and apartment building have been approved at appeal. In a decision notice published earlier this month, a planning inspector has allowed an appeal connected with proposals to demolish 81 High Street, Heathfield, and replace it with a three-storey building with a retail unit on the ground floor and four residential flats above. The scheme, submitted by the The Vivian Brown Discretional Settlement Trust, was refused planning permission by Wealden District Council in August last year, primarily due to concerns around the size of the replacement building. In a report at the time, Wealden planning officers said the three-storey building would “constitute an incongruous form of development that would not respect the character and general pattern of development in the immediate setting.” They also judged the building to have an “overbearing impact” on a neighbouring property to the south. These conclusions were challenged by the applicant, which argued there was no “one, dominant style” in Heathfield's High Street. They said this mixed appearance, which they noted to include other three-storey buildings, meant the development should not be considered to be “out of keeping” with other properties in the area. The applicant also disputed the council’s other concerns, arguing any “overbearingness” would not meet the bar needed to outweigh the benefits of additional housing. The inspector shared the applicant’s position on the proposal. They noted how the scheme would result in “considerable” harm to the living conditions of a neighbouring property but judged this to be outweighed by the benefits of the development.

These benefits, the inspector said, included the provision of new homes at a time when the district was falling short of its housing targets. In their decision notice, the inspector said: “The proposal would provide an enlarged retail unit on the ground floor and would maintain an active shopfront within a primary shopping area. “This, together with the provision of four additional homes on the high street, would provide a valuable boost to the viability and vitality of Heathfield, including through an increased footfall to local business. “Temporary economic benefits would arise from the construction process. Given the above, there are appreciable social and economic benefits that weigh in favour of the proposal.” The inspector added: “Whilst there is a conflict with a relevant policy in the development plan, considering the material considerations outlined above, the adverse impact of granting permission does not significantly and demonstrably outweigh the benefits. “ Accordingly, the scheme represents sustainable development … which weights in favour of the scheme and indicates that planning permission should be granted.”

The inspector opted to allow the appeal and grant planning permission with conditions.

CROSS IN HAND SPEEDWATCH

The Cross in Hand Speedwatch team is now up and running. All the equipment will be tested and verified this week to enable the Cross in hand Speedwatch team to become operational. Many thanks to Naz Mian for his perseverance to get the scheme up and running. I am sure Naz will be contacting the old Cross in Hand Speedwatch members enquiring if they would be willing to rejoin the team. Many thanks to HWPC for the grant to enable the scheme to be reestablished and make our roads safer.

DEMELZA NEW SHOP UPDATE VOLENTEERS REQUIRED

Here's the weekly post updating you on the progress of the new Heathfield Demelza shop. Work is ongoing at a pace. The walls are plasterboarded. A new disabled toilet on the ground floor is being created along with a stock sorting area. If you have ever thought about volunteering but are unsure if you can manage as you have mobility issues, please do speak to us as we may still be able to support you. In the meantime, if there are any budding volunteers out there, please do get in touch contact: 01795 845170

OXFAM

Back to school essentials – coming soon. Get ready for the new term with everything you need – school uniforms, stationery, backpacks, and more. Pop into our charity shop and explore our great range of back-to-school items at affordable prices. Come see us soon and get prepared before the school year begins!

DO YOU ENJOY RUGBY

Do you enjoy rugby? If the answer is yes – come and join us. Whether you’re completely new to the game, returning after a break, or already experienced, Heathfield & Waldron Rangers is the place for you. We’re looking for new players aged 18+, and we welcome everyone – all abilities, all backgrounds, no exceptions. We’re a friendly, supportive team where everyone has a place. Training: Wednesday evenings, 7:30pm at Cross-in-Hand Come give it a try – you’ll be part of something special! For more information contact Craig Martin: 07300 492628