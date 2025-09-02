Cross in Hand Village News

CROSS in HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY

Despite losing a day for the bank holiday and another for the torrential rain on Friday, work on the Boardwalk is about a quarter of the way through. The contractors are hoping to finish by today Friday 5th September. Darch’s Wood is looking particularly good at the moment. Thanks to all the clearances you can walk down the boardwalk and see the stream far below. Thanks to recent rain, there is now water flowing through.

CROSS in HAND SPEEDWATCH GROUP

Broadwalk Darches Wood

The first Speedwatch training session was held on Friday, August 29 on the A267 at Isenhurst Junction, Cross in Hand. Naz Mian, the Cross in Hand Speedwatch Coordinator, reported that the session was very successful. Naz also commented that not only was this an educational exercise for the trainees but also a speed limit reminder to drivers using this very dangerous junction. The speed limit at this junction is 40mph. As members of the A267 Road Safety Group are aware, the road features strongly in the ESCC Speed Reduction Programme which comes into force in 2026. Naz also reported that drivers were driving very sensibly and no speeding offences were reported. Well done to the drivers and many thanks Naz in finally getting the Cross in Hand Speedwatch scheme up and running.

HEATHFIELD CINEMA

We were very interested to read about the proposal for a Heathfield cinema. We were told the concept of a cinema topped the list when participants were asked what they would like to see in Heathfield as part of a Parish Council questionnaire back in the early summer. We approve – with certain caveats: Cinemas are regarded in the business community as ‘high risk’; The cost will be high (location, fit-out, access to film, legislation, legal fees, heating/lighting and utilities, building regs, licences etc.,) and although we believe grant funding will be made available, does a village cinema top the list of improvements the community would like to see? Compare it, for example, with improvements to the High Street, a banking hub, more childcare allocation, a nursery, better shop access, amenities for older people, parks, potential public loos? We have two superb cinemas, one in Hailsham and one in Uckfield which are both professionally fitted out. The Uckfield Picture House provides live streamed opera, ballet and theatre too – with state-of-the-art seating and up-to-date blockbuster movies on more than one screen. Does anyone remember the concerns over Heathfield’s proposed indoor Olympic sized swimming pool, also welcomed by residents? The sum of over £100,000 plus was raised by public and parish donations with over £55,000 spent on consultancy fees. The project was deemed unworkable. Unspent money could not be returned to donors so was given to local schools and charities. One sincerely hopes a community cinema will not prove an unaffordable pipe dream which simply fails to attract the level of public support it will need to survive. We need a little more meat on the bone before sizeable donations are made. However we wish the project well. One concern; why will the organiser of the scheme not give his/her name? Why remain anonymous? Le’s have the whole shebang out in the public domain, with a Q and A session that everyone can attend.

WEALDEN MINIBUSES RYE & TENTERDEN - DAY TRIP £27.50pp

Working Party Darches Wood

Thursday 18 September. Due to popular demand, we have put a day trip together visiting Rye for market day, with an afternoon tea stop in Tenterden. You will have approximately 4 hours free time to explore the market and Rye town. Departing Rye around 2pm for a country drive to Tenterden for an afternoon tea, and maybe even a slice of cake. With Pick ups starting from Hailsham, via Horam and Heathfield through to Burwash (other pick ups depending upon viability) and priced at £27.50pp. To book your seats, you can drop into our office in Heathfield or call:01323 364669 We can accept card payments via phone or cash on the day of travel.

INTERESTED IN THE COUNTRYSIDE and WALKING?

Come and help us run the Heathfield and Waldron Millennium Green, behind the Co-op. Volunteer “trustees” only need attend 4 meetings a year, and help with fund raising for this worthy charity, used by so many of the public for a quiet stroll, with or without a dog! You are welcome to join this small friendly committee to see if it’s for you before you commit yourself. Please contact Gill Roles (chair) at [email protected] or Alan Staples (treasurer) at Manningtons on: 01435 863699 to know more.

OXFAM SHOP - HEATHFIELD PUZZLE CHECKER

Community Speedwatch Sign

Brilliant idea – how often do you wonder whether all the jigsaw puzzle pieces are there when you pick one up from a charity shop? Well Oxfam have the answer. They sign the puzzles out to you & then you can take them home to do or count the pieces and then bring them back. So when the weather gets colder, evening darker why not do a puzzle and know you are helping Oxfam in the process!