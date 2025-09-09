Cross in Hand Village News

WOODLAND TRUST

WOODLAND TRUST

Seen any of these tree fruits recently? It's that time of year where ripe tree fruits appear across the UK, after developing through summer and early autumn. Native fruits like blackthorn, hawthorn and holly are an important food source for wildlife in winter. Hawthorn berries and rosehips are eaten by birds like redwings and fieldfares that start migrating to the UK in the colder months, as well as small mammals preparing for hibernation. The timing of fruit ripening can have a big impact on how these animals fare over winter. By adding a record of one of these ripe tree fruits to our Natures Calendar project, you can help us track how fruit ripening dates in the UK are changing over time and contribute to research on the impacts of climate change on our wildlife. Add a record of a ripe tree fruit to our Nature's Calendar project here: https://naturescalendar.woodlandtrust.org.uk/...

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP.

Fruit Trees

There have been two recent accidents on the A267, one at Isenhurst Junction, the other at the A267/A272 Junction. The Isenhurst Junction accident was minor; the A267/A272 junction more serious. The speed limit at the A267/A272 Junction is currently 60mph. When the ESCC Speed Reduction Scheme comes into force in 2026 the speed limit will be reduced to 40 mph. Hopefully the speed reduction will help.

NEW HEADMASTER CROSS IN HAND CE PRIMARY SCHOOL

Cross in Hand CE Primary School has a new headmaster. Let’s welcome Richard Blakeley to Cross in Hand

WELL, DONE TOM EVANS

Huge congratulations to Tom Evans who grew up in Cross in Hand. He has just won the 106-mile UTMB, described as the world's toughest and most prestigious ultra-marathon. We know this race. It takes place in Chamonix each year at the end of August and pitches runners along mountain routes in France, Italy and Switzerland. We visited when our son Charlie took part in 2019 and came in at about the 100th mark from more than 2,700 competitors. We were so proud of him. But no-one could touch Tom who is well-known in running circles as Britain's top ultramarathoner. He's 33 and lives at present in Loughborough with his wife Sophia (herself a professional triathlete) and their four-month-old baby Phoebe. Tom attended Eastbourne College, joined the Army and then the Welsh Guards after Sandhurst. An enthusiastic all-round sportsman, one of his postings was to Kenya where he honed his cross-country technique at one of the world's top athletic camps. Subsequently, he took third place in the gruelling North African Marathon des Sables before entering one of the shorter UTMB races (100 kms) where he came home first. He has turned professional and numbers Red Bull, Garmin and Sun God (sunglasses) amongst his sponsors. His mum Gilly lives at Cross in Hand. Gilly is a sportswoman herself, completing the London Marathon. She said: "He has a wonderful team around him. The important thing is that although he loves running and it's very important to him, he gets the very most satisfaction from being the best husband and father he can be." Gilly is surprised that mainstream media fail to cover events such as this. She says it doesn't worry Tom but she cannot believe that a sport in which the UK has performed consistently well, goes under the radar. I know we are not the BBC or the Times but at least we can put Tom's name out there. It would be wonderful if his achievements could be celebrated more widely.

WEALDEN TALKING NEWS

Wealden Talking News, (WTN) the vital source of information for blind and partially sighted people across Wealden and now Eastbourne, celebrated its 50th birthday with a party for organisers and volunteers at Etchingham Village Hall earlier this month. The event was attended by a total of 91 people including 21 listeners and two guide dogs! Also there were sponsors, donors and supporters of the charity. The invitation had been accepted by the Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex, but he had to cancel because of the attendance of the Princess of Wales at the Women's Rugby in Brighton. The guest was Amanda Hamblin, Deputy Lieutenant, who has a special interest in sight. She is Patron of Homecall, a Bexhill charity that provides a home visiting service for visually impaired people. She spoke movingly about the value of support for people isolated by their disability. WTN Manager, Dianne Steele gave a history of the charity including contributions from nine individual volunteers. The charity recently took on a new area of responsibility. After nearly half a century, Eastbourne Talking Newspapers (ETN) closed its doors Like WTN, ETN provided weekly audio recordings of local and weekend news. In a seamless transition, WTN took over the Eastbourne edition. This now covers Heathfield and district, Crowborough and Uckfield, Hailsham and Polegate and also includes Brighton and district.

LE MARCHE - THANK YOU

Just to let everyone know that this year’s market was the biggest yet! A great sign of things to come and as always a very popular day. Organisers would like to thank the Horam Scouts, Rotary Club of Heathfield & Waldron, Brighter Heathfield and the Heathfield District Bonfire Society who all helped out massively on the day and have all received donations from funds raised. A huge thanks to main sponsor Lightning Fibre as well as the Union Church, Heathfield and Kings Church, Heathfield for welcoming us in for yet another year. As well as this, Le Marche would not happen if it wasn't for the wonderful committee, who voluntarily work all year round getting everything planned - they couldn’t have done it without you all. Print Matters as always were amazing with the printing of our brochure and they would like to also thank everyone who paid for an ad. Wise coaches were brilliant as always, in ferrying everyone back and forth. And thanks also go to all those kind and generous individuals and businesses who gave power for the day – so very kind of you. And what can be said about all the wonderful entertainment – as always you were all wonderful and kept the crowds entertained all day! All locally sourced they add. Organisers don’t actually make any money from this event as everything theymake is either donated to worthwhile charities or goes to pay for some part of the day, including insurance, licenses and other fun aspects that cannot be avoided. Some people say the prices from stalls can be quite high, but where else can you get a whole day of free entertainment as well as free entry? Everyone loves our annual market – it is such a shame that the French stalls are dwindling but also lovely that the town can support its own local small businesses. It’s hoped that this event continues for many years to come – there is a lot of work that goes into making the day as successful as it is. If you don’t enjoy it then that is totally your choice not to join in, but there are many, many people who love it and have been every year. They will continue to support local bands, local businesses and all you wonderful people who join for the day, year after year! It is a shame more French traders cannot be encouraged to pop over the Channel to visit Heathfield. With all the extra paperwork involved due to Brexit one can understand their reluctance. Yes - there were comments posted on social media from the public that prices were high and some saying that they had been double charged on their credit card purchases. Hopefully they were reimbursed.

LE MARCHE BEST SHOP WINDOW

Congratulations to the manager of the Hospice in the Weald shop in Heathfield High Street. We hear that his display won the Le Marche window competition. We were delighted to hear that. He's a talented man as the arrangement of shoes, bags and clothes in the shop demonstrates. But the window was a work of art - wine, baguette, rustic chair and table with a lace tablecloth, glasses, a half-full carafe - all finished with a loose bunch of wild flowers in a vase. I'm sure there was more too but I can't remember! That's not to say lots of the others didn't do well - particularly the town's charity shops which all managed to track down plenty of red, white and blue clothes from their copious stocks, together with French guidebooks and maps. But this one took the biscuit - or should I say the 'gateau sec!' Well done that man. Well deserved.

SINGING FOR FUN FOR EVERYONE

Singing for Fun for Everyone, Cross in Hand Methodist Church, Firgrove Road, Cross in Hand, Wednesday, September 17 at 2 pm. Car parking is available on the left-hand side of Firgrove Road opposite the church. All are welcome, social distancing is possible, refreshments are also available - £5 per person to cover the costs. Bring your own words and music if need be. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet friends old and new. And singing is so good for you!