Cross in Hand Village News

The Cross in Hand Amenities Society are pleased to report that the newly constructed Boardwalk has now been completed. The official opening of the new boardwalk will be on 18 October It's looking very good - the surrounding area needs a bit of tidying. We always love new members to join the working parties. It's a great way to meet new people, spend time in the great outdoors and get some exercise. Keep an eye on this page for details of dates. You can come for anything from an hour to all day. Any help is appreciated as the wood is run by volunteers.

BENTLEY MINATURE RAILWAY SPOOKY HALLOWEEN STEAM TRAIN EVENT

New Boardwalk

Step into a world of shadows, steam, and spine-tingling fun! On Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th October 2025, from 3:00pm – 9:00pm, our railway will be transformed into a haunted line full of eerie decorations, glowing pumpkins, and ghostly surprises. As night falls, climb aboard our steam train for an unforgettable ride through the darkness. Listen to the hiss of the engine, watch the smoke curl in the moonlight, and keep an eye out… you never know what might be lurking in the shadows along the track. Families, little monsters, and brave souls of all ages are welcome to enjoy tricks, treats, and a chillingly fun Halloween adventure. What’s on: Evening steam train rides through the dark for a spine-tingling journey Spooky decorations all around the railway. Free sweets to enjoy along the way Food & Drink: Hot drinks available from the Ticket Office: tea, coffee, hot chocolate, soft drinks & water. Hot food served from a food van on site. Tickets & Extras: £5 per person per ride (adults & children) Under 3s ride free. Glowsticks: £1 each. Activity bags : £2 each. No need to book time slots, just turn up and enjoy the fun! Or book on our website: www.bentleyrailway.co.uk/halloween

HEATHFIELD WEEKLY MARKET

Food for thought. Having just returned from a week’s holiday in Brittany, France we note most villages have a weekly market and large towns usually have two. These markets are very well supported and bring welcome footfall bring to the shops in the towns and villages. Recently social media was awash with a suggestion of bringing a cinema to Heathfield. This was promoted as coming among the top contenders on the parish’s wish list. Here in Heathfield, we have weekly Antiques & Collectables market, open every Tuesday & Saturday. This market has been established for over 50 years. I do recall the market used to be very popular with plant growers from East Anglia having regular plant sale. Oher seasonal activities were well supported including a Christmas turkey auction. Forget a monthly farmers market, let’s have a full-blown weekly market. Here we have a fifty-year-old weekly market with a track record that just needs tweaking by the powers to be. The next Market is Tuesday 30 September 0700-1300. It’s promotional info says: ‘Don't Miss it!Used & Collectable Hand Tools –Vintage Fashion-Postcards -Ephemera-Clothes-Jewellery-Silver-Bric a Brac-Glassware-Vintage items- Furniture-Militaria-Artwork-Photographs –Antique Bottles - General Stalls & Plants Fresh Food Stalls Fish Monger. House clearance dealers selling every week, Free Customer Parking, Burwash Lane Field, TN21 8RA

ACORN POISIOINING

Spooktacular

It's that time of year again where acorns will going to be flooding the fields and could become tempting to your dog. It's important to remember the dangers of acorns when they become ingested. Did you know that acorns (and the entire oak tree) are poisonous to dogs? To find out more visit the Kennel Club’s website: thekennelclub.org.uk/acorns

SPIDER WEB DECORATIONS

Fake Spider Web Halloween decorations can trap and kill birds, insects and other animals. Please don't use them.

FREE HEALTH CHECK Heathfield 8 October 2025

COLIN is back on tour. Get your free NHS Health Check booked. Reminder: You can book an NHS Health Check if: You live in East Sussex. You’re aged 40-74. You haven’t been diagnosed with heart disease, stroke, diabetes, kidney disease, high cholesterol or high blood pressure. You’re not taking medication for blood pressure, cholesterol or diabetes. You haven’t had an NHS Health Check in the last 5 years: 01323 404600

CROSS in HAND SPEEDWATCH GROUP

The team have been out in and around Cross in Hand last week and two areas were targeted. These were Lewes Road at the edge of Dads Hill and the Cross in Hand Village Hall at Isenhurst Junction. Thirteen drivers were recorded at exceeding the speed limit at Dads Hill and will be receiving a letter. It was pleasing to note that no vehicles were recorded speeding at the Isenhurst Junction. Hopefully this will continue. Well done to Naz Mian and his team.

200 YEARS OF THE DIEPPE – NEWHAVEN LINE EXHIBITION

A little off piste. I know a lot of Cross in Hand residents cross the channel using the DFDS Newhaven Dieppe ferry service. I have personally used the service for over forty years from the Sealink days to the current operator DFDS. Only last week I used the service to visit Brittany. The ships have had a comprehensive refit in all the passenger areas. The cabins are very smart as well.

Certainly, I shall be visiting the exhibition. And visiting the brilliant café Mamoosh located in the exhibition building.

The exhibition details are as follows10 am - 4pm, Thursdays to Sundays11 Oct 2025 - 1 Nov 202. 5 Final day Saturday 1st

Presented by Seine-Maritime County Council and Transmanche Ferries. Brought to Newhaven by Lewes District Council and Towner as part of the BN9 Programme BN9 STUDIO – TOP FLOOR

A major French exhibition marking 200 years of the historic sea link with Dieppe. The exhibition showcases unseen archives, collectibles, passenger stories and vintage posters – telling the tale of a crossing central to Newhaven life for generations.From early steam liners to modern ferries, visitors can explore two centuries of human and technological adventure. Running alongside a sister exhibition at Newhaven Museum, the show celebrates trade, tourism and friendship across the Channel.