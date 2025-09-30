Cross in Hand Village News

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

FIREWORKS A267 - HEATHFIELD LITTLE LONDON DEER AWARE

We are asking all drivers using the A267 to keep their eyes open for deer on the road. The animals are set to be disturbed by a bonfire and firework event on the evening of October 11, 2025. A booklet has been published regarding the event outlining road closures and the location of the firesite and firework display. In the past the firework display has always taken place in Jubilee Park in Ghyll Road. The booklet says the firework display will take place at the Firesite located at the Community Centre in Sheepsetting Lane. This year there have been many sightings of deer in Jubilee Park and the fields beyond, there have particularly those leading onto Pook Reed Lane and ultimately to the A267. Sighting of deer have also been reported in Mill Road. The firesite location at the Community Centre runs alongside the A267 from Sheepsetting Lane to Pook Reed Lane and, as reported, the firework display will now take place at the firesite. This will add a colossal amount of smoke. If the wind is in an easterly direction, smoke from the bonfire and the fireworks will drift across the A267 carriageway thus causing a serious traffic hazard. At this point the A267 is narrow and twisty. Drivers, please drive carefully along this stretch of road. The football pitch at the Community Centre is a designated landing spot for the Air Ambulance. Hopefully it will not have to be put to use.

DEER AWARE

Traffic collisions with deer can result in injury or death for animals and drivers and damage to vehicles. There are a significant number of collisions with deer in East Sussex, particularly in the Ashdown Forest area. Drivers need to be aware and take extra care, particularly during spring and autumn.

What to do if you hit a deer. Remain calm and keep yourself and anyone with you as safe as you can. Park your car in a safe place with your hazard lights on.

Do not touch the deer. It could cause further distress or cause it to run back into the road. An injured deer will not benefit from efforts to sit with it or keep it warm. Telephone the emergency services on 999:

Seen One Deer

If anyone is injured. Or there is a danger to others such as a deer (alive or dead) is on the road or is a danger to traffic.

Telephone the non-emergency line on 101 if the deer is injured and on the side of the road, not causing a danger to others. Police will deal with any traffic issues and have access to specialist deer wardens who will know the best course of action to take if the deer is still alive. If you want to enquire about the deer warden scheme, please contact the ESCC Highways team on: 0345 608 0193.

How to prevent hitting a deer: When are deer around? Deer cross the roads all year round. Their presence peaks in April to May when young deer are born and from October to November for the autumn mating season. Take particular care at dawn and dusk.

Seen one? Look for another If a deer crosses in front of you, it is likely that another will follow. If it is safe to do so, slow right down or stop and wait. Deer are unpredictable so drive with caution.

Be aware Deer often cross the roads in the same locations. Deer warning signs are put up where deer are known to cross regularly. When you see a warning sign or are travelling through a heavily wooded stretch of road, you should slow down, stay alert and be prepared to stop.

Use your lights

After dark, use full-beam when there is no opposing traffic. The headlight beam will illuminate the eyes of deer on or near a road and help you to spot them. When a deer or other animal is seen on the road, dip your headlights as animals startled by the beam may cause them to ‘freeze’ rather than leave the road.

ANTI SOCIAL BEHAVIOUR – COMMUNITY WARDEN

Not a week goes by without a posting on social media regarding anti-social behaviour in and around Heathfield. This was posted on the Heathfield community page on September 25 2025. ‘I am absolutely appalled by what I just witnessed outside Golden Rice Bowl Heathfield. A group of year 7 boys behaving in a disgusting manor, banging and kicking on the windows scaring and intimidating staff and customers, swearing at the staff, gesticulating profanities and pulling their trousers down and showing their underwear. But the most abhorrent thing I witnessed was the racism of at least one of those children!! Racism aimed directly at one of the staff members!! There poor staff members are trying to work, simply doing their jobs and are being subjected to this!! It seems this is a regular occurrence for them too. It is not ok and we should all be calling this out! Police were present during all this but the boys were shouting about not being scared of them…. because they know full well there is very little that can be done. Thankfully everything that happened was witnessed and is on camera and the police were given the names of all those involved, so perhaps this time something will be done. The point of this post is to appeal to the parents, if you have a male child that is in year 7 at Heathfield Community College and is currently out on the streets of Heathfield call them, check on them, or go and visit the area to make sure they aren’t involved. And if they are involved do the right them.’ The police and the powers that be know who the culprits are but very little is done. One trader has had thousands of pounds of damage caused by anti-social behaviour at his Heathfield premises. Reports and observations are made by residents and traders alike but nothing is done. We are all aware the police do not have the resources (this is confirmed by the social media post above.) Is it now time to reconsider the appointment of a Community Warden? Forest Row has one and it works very well. Although a town like Crawley has three. This would certainly give the residents and traders alike the security of knowing that complaints are followed up. Sometimes even dealt with at the place and time.

GROUNDWORK HEATHFIELD

Have a child aged 7-9? Looking for free fun activities for them to do? Heathfield Youth Hub is starting a new monthly activity morning on the first Saturday of every month. Starting on the 4th October (this week!), children can come along to the youth hub and take part in sport, games, art, gardening and cooking skills. A free lunch is provided. Our new youth hub includes a sports hall, art room, sensory room and an outdoor sports court.

CROSS IN HAND BOWLS CLUB

After such a beautiful sunny summer, our season came to an abrupt end with the onslaught of Autumn almost overnight. This meant that we were unable to play our last few friendlies of the season and our Final Fling was cancelled. With the season over, I can report that Cross in Hand finished runners up in the Horam league to Wadhurst who had a convincing win with 140 points overall. As runners up we earned 120 points, closely followed by Hellingly with 118. A

very enjoyable season and some very competitive bowling. Roll on next spring when we do it all over again! Congratulations go to our members who competed in our internal competitions: Challenge Shield winners Graham Wickens & Val Holmes. Maiden Singles winner: Steve Allen. Handicap Pairs winners: Nigel Froud & Steve Allen. Hardisty Cup Pairs winners: Graham Wickens & Anna Wickens. Men’s Handicap Singles winner: Phil Higgs. Ladies Handicap Singles winner: Elizabeth Thomson. Championship winner: Graham Wickens. The season always seems to come an go in a flash but we gained 15 new members this year who all embraced bowling and hopefully we will see them all again next April. Keep a look out for details of our open day next year and maybe come along and have a go. If your child would like to join, you can email us for more information or just turn up! Email: [email protected]

HEATHFIELD COMMUNITY COLLEGE

For families thinking about Heathfield Community College for their children next year, the College is holding a series of open mornings during October. Several of the early ones are fully booked, so it’s a good idea to contact the school early and decide which day you would like to visit. The remainder are on October 9, 13, 15, 16, 20, 22 and 23. All tours begin at 9am and they are led by a member of the College’s Senior Leadership Team with students from 9am, followed by a Q&A session wit the headteacher or deputy headteacher. The College says it’s essential to book these tours are places, naturally, are limited, but it’s a great way to see how the College runs, meet staff and students and generally get the feel of the place. Recent exam results have been first class, which should be hugely encouraging for anyone thinking of sending their child there.

LITTLE TINKERS NURSERY SCHOOL

We have buckets full of apples, we’ve eaten, pressed, fed to the piggies and I love but even I’ve nearly reached over kill, it’s been a bumper year please call in and help yourself