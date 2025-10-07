Cross in Hand Village News

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

FIREWORKS UPDATE: Just a further reminder, we are asking all drivers using the A267 to keep their eyes open for deer on the road. The animals are set to be disturbed by a bonfire and firework event on the evening of October 11, 2025.

DAVID SALMON FURNISHINGS CLOSING DOWN

Ashdown Forest

Sad news. The Cross in Hand Branch of David Salmon based at Isenhurst Junction is set to close. The owners state the closing coincides with the end of the lease, hence the closure. A 'closing down forever sale' will commence today the opening hours will be 10am – 6pm. Saturday hours 10-6pm Sunday 11- 4pm. The Eastbourne store is not affected by the closure of the Cross in Hand store.

CROSS IN HAND BOWLS CLUB CELEBRATES 90 YEARS

Our 1940’s themed Vintage Party was headlined by singing duo TheDulcet Tones. What a fabulous end to our season with our 90th anniversary party. Fun and laughter filled the State Hall. A huge thank you to everyone who supported the event and to the local shops who very generously donated raffle prizes. We raised some much-needed funds and with our growing membership, hope the positive vibe continues next year. We look forward to seeing you in April for our open day.

SINGING FOR FUN FOR EVERYONE - CROSS IN HAND

Singing for Fun for Everyone, Wednesday 15 October 2pm- 4pm: Cross in Hand Methodist Church, Firgrove Road, Cross in Hand, Car parking is available on the left-hand side of Firgrove Road opposite the church. All are welcome, social distancing is possible, refreshments are also available - £5 per person to cover the costs. Bring your own words and music if need be. This is a wonderful opportunity to meet friends old and new. And don't forget, singing in a group is good for your mental and physical health.

CROSS IN HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY

The official opening of the constructed Boardwalk at the lower end of Darch's Wood will take place on 11 October at 11 am. The easiest way to access it is to walk through the public footpath by Olives Farm on Back Lane. Well done all who have helped the Society achieve this. It will mean fewer muddy feet!

BENTLEY MINATURE RAILWAY - SPOOKY HALLOWEEN STEAM TRAIN EVENT

Step into a world of shadows, steam, and spine-tingling fun! On Saturday 25th & Sunday 26th October 2025, from 3:00pm – 9:00pm, our railway will be transformed into a haunted line full of eerie decorations, glowing pumpkins, and ghostly surprises. As night falls, climb aboard our steam train for an unforgettable ride through the darkness. Listen to the hiss of the engine, watch the smoke curl in the moonlight, and keep an eye out… you never know what might be lurking in the shadows along the track. Families, little monsters, and brave souls of all ages are welcome to enjoy tricks, treats, and a chillingly fun Halloween adventure. What’s on: Evening steam train rides through the dark for a spine-tingling journey, Spooky decorations all around the railway, free sweets to enjoy along the way. Food & Drink: Hot drinks available from the Ticket Office: tea, coffee, hot chocolate, soft drinks & water. Hot food served from a food van on site. Tickets extras: £5 per person per ride (adults & children) Under 3s ride free. Glowsticks: £1 each. Activity bags : £2 each. No need to book time slots, just turn up and enjoy the fun! Or book on our website: www.bentleyrailway.co.uk/halloween.

PARISH COUNCIL POLL:

We;'re interested to hear the outcome of the Parish Council's recent poll asking what people would like to see in Heathfield. We hear a cinema is on the list but are there any other achievable benefits? Please let us know.

HEATHFIELD COMMUNITY FIRE Station

Well done to our Firefighters for completing the Hastings Half Marathon today in Firefighting Kit. They did an amazing job raising awareness and money for the Fire Fighters Charity https://www.justgiving.com/page/esfrs-hastingshalf...