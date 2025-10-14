Cross in Hand Village News

FRIENDS OF PARKSIDE SCHOOL - FIREWORKS

We’re excited to announce that the Parkside Fireworks Night will take place on Friday 14th November 2025! Event Highlights: Gates open at 6:00pm DJ, sweet treats, snacks, refreshments & a bar. Glow bands handed out on entry. Quiet fireworks display at 6:30pm (for younger children and those who prefer a softer experience) Main display follows shortly after Spectator areas on both playground and grass – please dress appropriately. Please note: There will be no on-site catering vans this year. Tickets: Tickets are available online at parkside.onlineticketseller.com Single: £6.50 online / £7.50 on the gate. Family (up to 5): £27 online / £29 on the gate (Online prices include booking fee) Online ticket: parkside.onlineticketseller.com

BOOK A VISIT TO THE TIP - STARTS NOVEBER 24 2025

Parkside School

From 24 November 2025, you must book a time slot to visit any household waste recycling site in East Sussex. Making a booking. Residents can book up to two weeks ahead. It is possible to book on the same day if a slot is available. The easiest way will be to book online. Most slots are 30 minutes. Some sites have 15-minute slots. You can make an online account to save time entering your details every time you book. Residents that need help with a booking can speak to our contact centre. The earliest a booking can be made through our contact centre or online is two weeks in advance.Arriving at a recycling site. You can arrive at any time within your booked slot. You must show: your booking confirmation identification for proof of residency. Site staff may ask you to wait while they empty the waste containers. Customers are not allowed on site while this is happening. Your booking will still be valid and you can tip your waste as soon as they have finished. If you are late, staff will try to help. You may be turned away if the next slot is fully booked, or if the site is about to close. Proof you live in East Sussex. Our recycling sites are free to use for East Sussex residents. You must live in East Sussex and pay Council Tax to Eastbourne, Hastings, Lewes, Rother, or Wealden councils. Some residents in those areas are exempt from the tax. You may be asked to show that you live in East Sussex by presenting one form of current identification from the list below: photocard driving licence (preferred option) or paper licence Council Tax bill for the current year. Bank or credit card statement (less than 1 year old). an official letter from the Department for Work and Pensions or from HM Revenue and Customs (less than 1 year old). East Sussex older person’s bus pass, utility bill (less than 1 year old). East Sussex disabled parking permit (known as a Blue Badge. Tenancy agreement if you live in rented accommodation.

CROSS IN HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY – DARCH’S WOOD

And with great fanfare the new Boardwalk is open. Our Chair, Lin Plant cut the ribbon, watched by Trustees, committee and working party members and Chris Davis from Agrifactors, who installed it. The boardwalk is situated leading from Back Lane up into Darch’s Wood and it makes getting into the woodland a lot less messy process. Well done all.

PUNNETTS TOWN BONFIRE AND FIREWORKS

Saturday 25th October at 6.30pm. A family event with bar, BBQ and other refreshments along with the children’s parade, bonfire and of course our amazing, sponsored fireworks! We are also having a pumpkin and scarecrow competition which are open to all children. Entry is by donation, cash appreciated. Help at the event would also be appreciated from willing villagers. All hands-on deck to build the bonfire, Saturday 2pm, and clean up on Sunday at 11am would be welcome.

HEATHFIELD VILLAGE MARKET

OPEN 0700-1300 Tuesday 21 Oct 2025 TN21 8RA. Don't Miss it!Used & Collectable Hand Tools –Vintage Fashion-Postcards -Ephemera-Clothes-Jewellery-Silver-Bric a Brac-Glassware-Vintage items- Furniture-Militaria-Artwork-Photographs –Antique Bottles - General Stalls & Plants, Fresh Food Stalls, Fish Monger House clearance dealers selling every week Free Customer Parking Burwash Lane Field TN21 8RA

GLYNDEBOURNE

Opportunity for boys aged 9-13 years old in Sussex who are interested in singing and performing. Saturday 22 November, 10.00am-1.00pm & 2.00pm-5.00pm at Glyndebourne- Billy Budd Taster Day. (Please note this workshop is for boys with unchanged (treble) voices only.) They don’t need to have any prior singing experience to join in, just be curious to find out more about music, movement and performing! Free fun workshops to introduce the story and music of Britten’s Billy Budd. This session will help them learn techniques and enhance their performance skills ahead of the exciting opportunity to audition to perform on the Glyndebourne stage next summer. Auditions will take place in mid-January 2026. To apply for a place please visit: https://www.glyndebourne.com/take-part/free-youth-opera-workshops/

HALLOWEEN - SUSSEX POLICE

With all the recent anti-social behaviour in and around Heathfield and with Hallowe'en fast approaching, in the coming weeks they’ll be out and about working with members of the local community, local shops and businesses to help tackle ASB (anti-social behaviour) which can often increase over the Hallowe'en weekend. Residents are advised to continue to be vigilant when opening the door to strangers or unexpected callers. One way to deter unwanted trick or treaters on 31 October is to print and display the 'no trick or treaters' poster which can be found: https://orlo.uk/MlGB5 (these can also be obtained from your nearest Police Station or Police Contact Point). If you feel unsafe • Don’t open your door if you’re unsure who is there. Use your spyhole, look out of a window, and use your door chain if you do decide to open your door. • Have a contact number of a close relative or good neighbour to hand by your telephone, just in case you need to phone them. • If you are part of a Neighbourhood Watch scheme, let your coordinator know that you will be on your own at Hallowe’en. If you are a coordinator, please identity people in your scheme that may be vulnerable and offer them reassurance. • If you are driving on the evening of the 31st, remember that excited children may be crossing the road unexpectedly, so slow down in residential areas and take extra care. Report ASB at the time to police online or by calling 101 (all non-emergencies), and always by calling 999 in an emergency.

A267 ROAD SAFETY GROUP

The group would like to thank the 4x4 Assist and Rescue, for putting up A267 the warning sign of Smoke On The Road. At Little London on Saturday evening to let drivers know there was likely to be smoke from the town’s bonfire spreading across the highway, and to warn them to slow down.