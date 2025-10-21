Cross in Hand Village News

BOUQUET OFTHE WEEK- THE FRAMING GALLERY

My wife needed a new passport which meant a new picture. She called into the Framing Gallery in the High Street and was pleasantly surprised at the great service she received. The owner talked her through the photographic process including the need not to smile or have hair wafting across her face. He then checked that the picture was acceptable to the authorities and printed it off for her explaining how the document can now be obtained online and the image transfers automatically.

She was surprised and pleased at the process which was cheaper and so very much easier than the former process which used to mean queueing in a post office for hours. Her new passport arrived by special delivery in four days from the application. I would like to point out the application was not fast tracked.

Top marks to the gallery owner too for the attention and help she received. Did you know he's an expert pianist? When the sun's out you can often hear pleasant piano music floating down the street. His paintings are nice too!

Framing Gallery

CROSS in HAND VILLAGE HALL

The hall started life as a temporary hospital facility in Crowborough, near the end of the First World War. In 1919 it was bought by Miss A Hardy, whose family owned the Isenhurst estate. The building was transported to its present site, being land originally belonging to Miss Hardy and her sister Mrs Roberts, having been given to them by their father Lt Col. Hardy. It was dedicated for use by the British Legion with all costs being paid by Miss Hardy.

Mrs Roberts died in 1959 and her sister Miss Hardy died in 1960. Their Wills left their estates to Mrs Roberts’ children, Mrs Sylvia Beaufoy and Miss Gladys Roberts. In 1961 Sylvia and Gladys gave the land and the building to the parish council for it to hold in perpetuity for the purposes of a village hall to be used by the local community.

The gift also directed that the management of the hall should be undertaken by a committee of volunteers, which is now conducted under the name Cross in Hand Village Hall, a registered charity number 305320. The present trustees are Simon Leney (chair) Mike Baker and Richard Williams. We are always looking for more help, so if you can give a little time to support the local community please get in touch.

Cross in Hand Village Hall

Today the hall is regularly used for a variety of fitness, dance and dog training classes, for a radio-controlled car club’s meeting and for private functions. The hall is particularly popular for children’s parties because of its size. It offers a main hall space amounting to 120 m2 / 1300 square feet, measuring 12.8m long x 8.5m wide, and a clear height of 2.8m, plus a stage for drama productions of about 33 m2/ 355 square feet.

The hall will accommodate up to 80 persons and is available for hire by the hour and subsequent half hours, for a wide range of activities. There are associated kitchen and toilet facilities. Trestle tables and chairs are also available for hire.

Cross in Hand Village Hall is managed by a charitable trust run by volunteers. The hall provides a facility for use by the local community for a variety of activities ranging from private parties, club meetings, fitness anddance classes, band practices and performances, art exhibitions and commercial sales.The village hall is based in Sussex and can be hired for people in and around Sussex

Hall Hire Hourly RatesThe Rates depend on the type of hire, one-offs or regular. Current rates:One-Off: £16.Repeat: £13.

Newhaven Ferry 200 years

Cross in Hand Village Hall, Heathfield Road Cross in Hand East Sussex TN21 0XG. For more information, please visit their website.

NEWHAVEN FERRY

A little out of the area, but many Cross in Hand friends use the Newhaven-Dieppe crossing and might have seen flyers promoting exhibitions to mark the 200th anniversary of the ferry route.

You still have a week to visit the BN9 exhibition in Newhaven's East Quay which celebrates the history ofthe line. It's a marvel - set on the third floor of the exhibition hall, with views to Seaford Head and out to the ferry port itself. There are sets of posters advertising the London-Paris rail and ship link (if only we had that now).

Alongside you'll find model ships, images of the ships themselves together with detailed analyses of their displacement and length of service. There's a picture of a ship washed up on the beach - I had no idea about that - plus 1001 related images and clear text describing the ferry link year by year.

One notable omission - no mention of Ho Chi Min, North Vietnamese former leader who served as a steward on board one of the ships. There was a reciprocal exhibition in Dieppe which closed earlier this month, presumably using much of the same material. How lovely did Dieppe look - before the Canadian and British soldiers tried to land there during WWII under the direction of Lord Louis Mountbatten, and failed, sacrificing many lives.

The current ferries are spacious, offer good food and comfortable cabins where you can grab a four-hour sleep before heading south into France. Unlike the Dover-Calais ships, you can venture out on deck and watch as the ferry negotiates Channel freight routes. Before (or after) you visit, pop into fab Middle Eastern Cafe Mamoosh next door for coffee or lunch. It's worth a detour from your daily routine. For fresh fish pop into West Quay Fisheries Just across the harbour. One other point if you areover 65 one is eligible for a 20% discount on all Newhaven Dieppe crossings and cabins.

HEATHFIELD YOUTH HUB

Heathfield Youth Hub is looking for more volunteers! If you've got a couple of hours to spare and you enjoy working with children and teenagers, we'd love to hear from you.

ENGLISH WOODLANDS

English Woodlands supply high quality plants and tree planting accessories to landowners, landscape contractors, local authorities and private users. We stock an extensive range of specimen trees, shrubs and conifers, particularly in larger sizes. We are also leading suppliers of field grown plants for forestry, hedging and large-scale planting.

These are available during the autumn and winter months and we have storing facilities to ensure that plants remain in optimum condition. We stock a full range of tree planting accessories including tree guards, stakes, tree ties, mulching materials as well as more specialised professional accessories like Platipus tree anchors and Greenleaf Tree pit irrigation systems.

We are located at Cross in Hand, Heathfield, TN21 0UG.Contact: 01435 862992 /[email protected] or visitwww.ewburrownursery.co.uk

STUART FOORD FENCING SUPPLIES

We are local specialists offering a wide choice of traditional and innovative timber products for the fencing trade, agriculture and DIY enthusiasts. Very much a family concern, the business is run by founder Stuart Foord and son Brian Foord. Because of the great emphasis we place on personal service and customer satisfaction – and the range of fencing supplies we stock – we are used by a huge number of local fencing specialists.

We are also very popular with gardening enthusiasts and owners of properties and land that regularly need fencing materials. Because all our wood is treated, customers find our products useful for a host of outdoor applications. Visit us at Cross in Hand, near Heathfield, call us on: 01435 865170 or visit www.stuartfoordfencing.co.uk

COMMUNITY BUSES TO GO ELECTRIC

Wealden District Council’s Cabinet have agreed to allocate £465,000 to two community transport schemes in Wealden to transition from diesel to electric. Cuckmere Buses and Wealdlink are essential for delivering inclusive mobility across Wealden, particularly in rural areas where public transport is limited and provide accessible and flexible transport options to connect residents who may face barriers using public transport.

The funding will come from the council’s Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL), a charge collected by local authorities from developments in its area to deliver infrastructure needed. £400,000 will be provided for three new electric buses and £65,000 for the electric vehicle infrastructure, such as charging points and depot upgrades. Cuckmere Buses operates volunteer-run services across East Sussex, serving rural communities not reached by commercial operators.

This includes routes connecting East Dean, Friston, Jevington and Eastbourne, and Waldron, Heathfield and Eastbourne. Their routes support access to shopping, healthcare, and leisure. Wealdlink provides scheduled and door-to-door services across north Wealden, focusing on accessibility for older people, wheelchair users, and those living in isolated area - this includes routes connecting Crowborough, Rotherfield and Wadhurst and Crowborough and Heathfield. They are supported by local councils and rely on volunteers and charitable funding

DUNN VILLAGE HALL RUSHLAKE GREEN - QUIZ NIGHT

A quiz and ploughman’s has been organised for Saturday, November 29 in (and in aid of) the Dunn Village Hall. Tickets £15 to include a ploughman’s, from the Village Stores. Tables of six. Cash bar and raffle. Bar opens at 7pm. Info contact Katy on 01435 830205.

TN22 LUNCH CLUBS

Wealden Lunch and Social Clubs for Older People. Do something amazing & become a volunteer for the TN22 social lunch club charity. Help us to make a difference together. Volunteer drivers receive mileage reimbursement. A perfect opportunity to make new friends & become part of a wonderful team of volunteers. For more details contact Julie 077476 35667

DARCH’S WOOD

One thing the recent heavy rain has done is expose all the brilliant achievements of volunteers at Darch’s Wood. If you haven’t been there recently, pop in – with or without dog and children – to take a look. Take the steep little path that heads immediately right as you enter the wood via the churchyard gate and go up the hill, dropping down a series of steps and crossing a stream.

To right and left you can see water tumbling over deep waterfalls – freed from invasive foliage by teams last year. Carry on to join the main paths. This is exactly the right time of year to go. Trees are still mainly green but there are zingy yellow and scarlet leaves underfoot, spreading light and colour whichever way you look. Paths are not yet ankle deep in mud and the rain has only penetrated the surface, so as long as you step carefully, you’ll be fine and you won’t lose a boot.

Heartfelt congrats to everyone who has worked so hard to redeem this little countryside beauty.