Cross in Hand Village News

What a great pet shop this is. Firstly, the staff are very knowledgeable, friendly and most of all they know what they are talking about when advising on the products they stock. I have always had sound advice on my purchases. From recommending a brilliant, well-made, hi-viz waterproof coat for our pointer cross to advising on wet or dry dog food, the products they sell are high end with very few additives.

When buying a new all-in-one dry dog food for our fussy eater, the assistant calmly said if your dog does not like it bring it back and we will give you a refund. I was told the dog food will be given to a local animal charity. She liked it, of course!

What pet owners are looking for today is sound advice when selecting food and the assurance the products are first class. The Heathfield branch has ample parking at the rear with generous sized parking bays. The shop caters for all. Well done Pets Corner.

CROSS - IN - HAND AMENITIES SOCIETY

We will have three working parties in November 1, 15 and 29. We will be continuing to clear the glade. Come along after 9am for as long as you want

BEER GLORIOUS BEER

Harvey’s, brewers of our local tribal beer, Harvey’s Best, are commemorating the Lewes Flooding 25 years ago. We have loads of Harvey’s pubs locally, hence my decision to include it. Here goes: 25 Years Since the Lewes Floods: On October 12, 2000, the River Ouse burst its banks, flooding much of Lewes – including our brewery.

Brewing was abandoned that day, with two half-full fermenting vessels of strong malt sugars left standing as the river raged through the brewhouse. We combined them into a single vessel and left it to ferment naturally while the floodwaters receded beneath us over the course of thirty-six hours. The beer that emerged was bottled and aptly named Ouse Booze, sold in aid of the Lewes Flood Appeal.

It became a testament to the resilience of both Lewes and our brewery’s enduring spirit of perseverance. Now, twenty-five years on, we’ve faithfully recreated Ouse Booze to mark the 25th anniversary of the Lewes Floods. Brewed using the same techniques, malt, and hops sourced from the original growers, it’s smooth and full-bodied, with a gentle sweetness and abundant hop character.

This special edition has also been released in a limited canning of 440ml cans. During the floods, many of our empty casks floated out to sea and were later spotted by passengers aboard the Newhaven to Dieppe ferry. The flood caused over £2 million in damage, and we were told it would take nine months to get back on our feet. Nine days later, we were brewing again.

As our Head Brewer and Joint Managing Director Miles Jenner recalls: “A calamity brew, ‘Ouse Booze’, was born of disaster, yet captured the resilience and creativity of our team and town in the face of crisis. This anniversary edition has been brewed from the same hops, the same strength, the same maltsters, and as a single copper brew, just as it was that day.

"Hopefully, it will be as warmly received as the original.”

Several community events are also taking place across Lewes to commemorate the floods, including “Lewes Floods: Learning from the Past, Preparing for the Future” on October 31. Ouse Booze is available now from our Brewery Shop and online, and on draught in selected pubs that flooded 25 years ago, including The John Harvey Tavern, The Dorset, The Gardeners Arms, and the Brewery Shop itself.

Bonfire Boy: The bonfire season begins. With the crackle of torches and the scent of smoke in the air, our seasonal favourite Bonfire Boy has returned. Smoky, malty and beautifully bold, Bonfire Boy (5.8%) captures the spirit of Lewes Bonfire in every sip, a true staple of the celebrations. Now pouring in selected pubs and stockists.

Christmas Puddings: Harvey’s ever popular Christmas Pudding now available in large, medium and small. These delicious puddings are made in January each year with the previous year’s Christmas Ale, ensuring they are perfectly matured for Christmas. Can be microwaved, steamed or boiled. Suitable for Vegans. For mor details on all the above. Visit the Harvey’s website or call For online shop queries please call us on: 01273 480217. By the way, we have a bottle of Bonfire Boy in our shed!

WARLBLETON and RUSHLAKE GREEN BONFIRE SOCIETY

A list of thanks that we can't express enough gratitude towards. It's long because we are lucky to be surrounded by and connected to the best!

Tony at Rushlake Green Village Stores for the Guy competition prizes, judging and extended hours to support the community, as well as hosting an ongoing donations tin. Marc Lloyd - Guy judging. Bruce Pont (Big Ears Audio) - Drumming & Guy Fawkes poem. Monica Adams-Acton @ Allis Farm for use of the field to launch from (and providing an insulated jug to get the fireworks lighting crew some tea!) - thank you!! A significant detail we can't do this without! And to the neighbours that graciously allowed the Bonfire crew to pass through their personal space, to ease the process! Horse & Groom, Rushlake Green - evening drinks and BBQ, being our Bonfire meetings drink and table provider, hosting an ongoing donations tin and hosting the monthly quiz.

Firing team - Jack and the mighty fusing and firing crew! Thank you for an incredible display! It takes hours of planning and many additional hours to prepare. The crowd loved it!! Kelcie Black @ Melonhead Facepainting - Facepainter extraordinaire. You were so patient with us, talented with your work and impressively efficient with your turning out a queue! R Popovic & Son for the use of the telehandler, tractor and flail mower. Parish Council - support and guidance. Heathfield & Horam Football Club - Large Marquee. Martin Brazil - collecting signs and pallets. Warbleton Church – Tables. Rob Faulkner - Captivating Laser Show, loved by all. Agrifactors - Turfing Machine (thanks Doug for taking charge of it!). Swan Timbers - Phil Rodgers. Buster Ansell – for wood and pallets.

Our quizmasters Simone Cranston, John Looker - co-writing many years of quizzes as well as keeping the quizzing crowd tamed as our other Quiz Master legend, Paul Enville - St John's Ambulance first aider who said we made his day when we told him it was back! Richard and Sue Reading for many years of planning, admin, coin counting and Bonfire storage chaos, Ant Brooks - sign posting and painting.

Meridian Toilet hire - for the necessary evil of portaloos Jonathan Austin - for your endless community and Bonfire Society support with lighting and PA systems. Sasha Long & family (including the teenage one that drove 3 hours to take part in a full-on day of prep) - pallett runs, fire building, torch making, chat group excitement of fireworks examples(!), storage runs, Bonfire site shenanigans and more! To those that have volunteered your time, services, equipment, etc and to our Society members, your giving felt endless at times. Thank you so much, and we hope you're enjoying some much due rest!

Thank you Rushlake Green for your community spirit and support! And remember those collection tins at the shop and pub. Holly Day, WRG Bonfire Society Secretary: Now the bonfire event is over we would love some public feedback (good points and bad) as we will be looking to improve for next year's event and make it even better. We do hope you all had a fantastic evening and and massive thank you to everyone involved.

EAST SUSSEX WRAS. WHAT SHOULD I DO

I have found an injured animal. What should I do? Stay calm. If you find a large animal or bird on the road that poses a hazard and can't be safely removed, call Sussex Police at 999 for assistance, and reach out to our rescue line. In other locations, only attempt to help if it's safe. Generally, avoid handling larger species such as foxes, badgers, swans, geese, deer, seals, and gannets, as they may cause you harm.

Please contact your local wildlife rescue as soon as possible. If you believe an animal is critically injured or unwell, do not hesitate, even if you think it may not survive. Just as you wouldn’t leave a person in a quiet shed to suffer if they were fatally ill or hurt, seek help immediately. Please visit our website and see our dedicated, species specific advice pages for more information