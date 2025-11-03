Cross in Hand Village News

Jasons Shop

This week's bouquet goes to Seasons/Jason's fruit and vegetable shop in the High Street;

BOUQUET OF THE WEEK

On many occasions, a few years back, I would drive past both Jason's and Pomfret's butchers at 4am to see both owners beavering away, getting their shop displays looking pristine and getting orders ready. With Jason's, they do have a super range of fresh fruit and vegetables.

Woodsock Stoves

At the moment, English Kent apples are a wow. Supermarket English apples are a disgrace and have a very poor shelf life. When thinking about fruit and vegetables for everyday or Christmas, if not already a customer, give Jason's a try.

Before the Second World War, my mother's father had his own fruit and vegetable stall in an East London market. I, too, dabbled in going to Spitalfields market twice a week in the 60’s when I was a head chef. Getting up at 4.30am and driving to London from Essex in the company van was no fun in winter. I also ran a fruit and vegetable stand at the London International Market at Heathrow

WINDOW SHOPPING

What an intuitive group of shopkeepers we have. Their window dressing skills are top-notch. Let's take Halloween: The Woodstock Fires Halloween window was a work of art with a window decked out in all the shades of autumn. And the Remembrance window display at Hospice in the Weald in the High Street is inventive and moving, Where does he find everything – there’s even a WWII edition of a daily newspaper. Much thought has been given to the presentation. Eat your heart out Harvey Nichols, we have some very good window dressers in Heathfield.

PIPER’S NEWS DELIVERY SERVICE

Who remembers the double-fronted Piper’s Newsagents and Stationery store in the High Street? This was a one-stop shop for all your stationery needs, and daily and weekly newspapers. Since then, there has been a brief attempt to open a newsagents in the High street but I think the chore of opening the shop super early proved too much. Getting your weekend newspapers is a real lottery at our supermarkets too.

Excuses were either no-delivery of newspapers themselves, or no supplements, or “Oh dear, we only had three delivered.” Scouring the shops and garages for your weekend read was a real mission. Until a flyer was dropped into our letterbox promoting Piper's delivery service for all your newspapers, both national and local, coupled with a teaser for a discounted delivery.

Since signing up, our weekend newspaper chase has stopped. Papers are delivered at the crack of dawn, wow, that is what I call service. I appreciate that Piper’s have been delivering to our homes for a very long time. But it does save getting the car out on a wet and windy morning, knowing your weekend reads are a few steps away.

HEATHFIELD TUESDAY MARKET

Open 0700-1300 Tuesday, November 11, TN21 8RA Don't Miss it! Used & Collectable Hand Tools –Vintage Fashion-Postcards -Ephemera-Clothes-Jewellery-Silver-Bric a Brac-Glassware-Vintage items- Furniture-Militaria-Artwork-Photographs –Antique Bottles - General Stalls & Plants-Fresh Food Stalls- Fish Monger

EAST SUSSEX FIRE BRIGADE

East Sussex Fire Brigade offer a home visit and will arrange the free fitting of fire alarms. You can arrange a home visit by calling: 0800 177 7069 or by completing and returning a form to [email protected]

WATCH FOR DEER

As evenings get darker, deer become harder to see and are often more active near roads. Each year, thousands of deer are involved in vehicle collisions across the UK. Please slow down in high-risk areas. Take extra care at dawn and dusk. Use full beams when safe, but dip them if you see a deer. Don’t swerve suddenly, brake firmly and stay in control. By staying alert, you can help protect yourself and wildlife. Learn more about avoiding deer collisions: www.deeraware.com

LAKEDOWN TAP ROOM - PASTURE PRIME CLUB

If you're an 'old farmer' - a 'proper countryman' (or woman) - too long in the tooth for Young Farmer's Club but with an interest in country living, agriculture and rural pursuits and would like to chew the cud with likeminded folks then head to Lakedown Taproom (TN21 8UX) on the first Wednesday of every month (starting November 5) for a pint or two and a catch up. There's always a warm welcome at Lakedown. You do not have to be a farmer! Or Old. First Wednesday of the month 4 - 8pm. Bar food available. Beer / Wine / Soft drinks

STAGECOACH 51 BUS SERVICE

Social media was awash last week with complaints about the poor service Stagecoach is giving on the 51-bus service from Heathfield to either Tunbridge Wells or Eastbourne. The main complaint is about the electronic information boards at bus stops indicating the due time the bus is due at the stop. Then the disappearance from the board. Is it about time when the contract is due for renewal that Regency buses are offered the contract? Residents say the 29a Heathfield service to and from Brighton runs like clockwork.

BURWASH MUSICAL THEATRE

Burwash Musical Theatre - Acting, Singing and Dancing! Join us for fun classes for children on Saturday mornings. To book a place, please [email protected]

HEATHFIELD CHOIR

As we start the new academic year we have lots of singing opportunities in Heathfield Benefice - Our Junior Choir is open to all children from any primary school (as well as those home schooled) aged year 3-6 and we are lucky that we are housed in All Saints' & St Richard's Church of England Primary School.

This is designed to be a fun 45 minutes of singing and games as well as teaching children the basics of being in a choir and how to take part in services. If you would like to sign up your child, please complete this form: https://forms.gle/9mCtMiyaBTreWF1x5 The Youth Choir is a new venture to open up to students of Secondary age from any school. Here we will hope to develop more choral skills, including singing in harmony and leading songs as well as hopefully having fun singing together.

If you would like to sign someone up please complete this form: https://forms.gle/cSv9rz1tnxQFSTJ2A The Adult Choir rehearses every week and leads the music for weekly services in the Benefice. We sing in SATB four-part harmony, sometimes a cappella and sometimes with organ accompaniment. All of these are free of charge and run by me, a fully DBS checked and fully qualified teacher with over 20 years of experience of running choirs.

If you have any questions or would like any more information, please do comment, drop me a message or email at: [email protected]

RICKY’S LTD

Ricky’s Ltd – Charity Collection for Baby Bank & Beyond CIC Ricky’s Ltd is collecting Christmas toys on behalf of Baby Bank and Beyond CIC…They will distribute as Christmas gifts to children aged up to 10 years across Wealden, who might not have a great Christmas due to poverty or being in the social care system…I’m collecting anything a child might possibly like to unwrap at Christmas, such as toys, games, festive chocolates and sweets…the only criteria is that they need to be new.

Please spare anything, no matter how small, and help to share some love this festive season. You can drop off any donations to Ricky, who is based opposite Sainsbury’s in Heathfield. Thank you.