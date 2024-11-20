Crowborough Beacon Golf Club remember the fallen

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A huge field of 81 members took part in the Lincoln & Welland 75th Memorial Trophy On Saturday 9th November.

This Memorial Competition was played for the first time in 2019 in memory of the nine soldiers from the Lincoln & Welland Regiment who lost their lives when a V1 bomb landed on the camp kitchen in 1944 when the Regiment was encamped pending embarkation to Juno beach as part of the D-Day landings. The winner of this prestigious competition was Nick Jordan who scored an excellent 40 points. Father and Son Mark & Lawrence Patten both scored 39 points to tie for second place, however with a better back nine Lawrence took the runners up spot. The club held a commemorative lunch on Sunday 10th November when Vice-President Joe Sippetts presented Nick Jordan with the Lincoln & Welland Trophy. This cup was generously donated by Joe Sippetts and is inscribed with the nine soldiers who sadly lost their lives prior to the D Day landings.

On Monday 28th October a formal presentation was made to Joe as Vice president by former CO Col Matt Richardson who awarded him with honorary membership of the regiment. The photo shows from left - David Harris also an Honorary Member, Colonel Matt Richardson - former Commanding Officer of the Regiment, Joe Sippetts, Graham Midmer – Honorary Member, Andy Selfe – Crowborough Beacon 26 pairs took part in the Tankard Family Trophy on Saturday 2nd November. This Ryesomes stableford competition was open to any members of the same family including players belonging to other clubs. With an incredible score of 46 points the outright winners were Katie Livesey and her son Gabriel Cloughley both members of Crowborough Beacon. Also from Crowborough the runners up spot went to Simon & Terry Harman with a score of 42 points and just one point behind were Nick Thorburn from Crowborough and Neil Thorburn from Nevill who took third place with 41 points.The Ladies held a Texas Scramble competition on Thursday 7th November with 9 teams of 3 taking part. With an excellent score of nett 65 the winners were Jen Boakes, Jan Stuart-Menteith and Bev Drew. Second place went to Vanessa Barrington-Johnson, Gill Baxter & Mary Bell who scored nett 67 and Jan Gibb, Penny Tyrrell & Angela Fry took third place with nett 69.Captain.

27 ladies took to the fairways with just 4 Clubs & a Putter to play a stableford competition on Thursday 14th November. The scores proved that some golfers do not need more than 5 clubs to play well with Angela Fry scoring 36 points and taking top spot. Just one point behind the runner up was Irene Toyne scoring 35 points and Sharon Taylor was in third place with 34 points.Other CompetitionsWednesday Rabbits 6th November

Vice-President (Middle) receiving honorary membership to the Lincoln & Welland Regiment

1st Place – Martin Cambridge (39 pts), 2nd Place – John Brown (36 pts), 3rd Place – John Hughes (36 pts).

Monday Stableford 11th November

1st Place – Robert Brooks (39 pts), 2nd Place – Robin Gaskell (38 pts), 3rd Place – Peter M Adams (37 pts).

Wednesday Rabbits 13th November

1st Place – David Brown (37 pts), 2nd Place – Grant Robertson (34 pts), 3rd Place – Goran Lundin (32 pts).