Crowborough business park up for auction

A substantial business park in Crowborough is coming up for auction next month as an investment opportunity.

The Park Lane site is among 170 lots in the latest auction being held by one of the top five property auctioneers in the UK, Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

it is listed with a freehold guide price of £900,000 to £950,000 at the firm’s auction which ends on Friday, November 1.

Auction Appraiser Chris Milne said: “This substantial multi-tenanted commercial premises is located in the heart of Crowborough within easy reach of various shops, schools, transport links and further amenities.

BUSINESS PARK AUCTION: Park Lane, Crowborough, site.

“The business park currently has 17 tenants all of whom rent on a licence and the tenants have access to communal WCs on site.

“Currently let at £92,000 per annum, we consider this business park to be ideal for continued investment, with an exceptional yield at guide price level.”

Also in Crowborough, a detached bungalow with potential is listed with a freehold guide price of £250,000 and vacant possession.

Pooks Hill Cottage in Goldsmiths Avenue is set in approximately 0.36 acres of land within easy reach of Crowborough town centre with its various shops, schools and further amenities.

Chris added: “The property is in need of improvement throughout and may even offer potential for development, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Clive Emson Auctioneers holds auctions eight times a year offering specialist advice for auction purposes with offices in Essex, Kent, Sussex, Hampshire and the West Country, selling with skill, speed and efficiency.

Bidding for the current auction, the seventh of eight this year, goes live on Wednesday, October 30 and ends on Friday, November 1.

See https://www.cliveemson.co.uk/ for more details.