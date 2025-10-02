Crowborough care home celebrates cultural diversity, embracing Kerala’s Onam Festival

Onam Celebration at High Broom Care Home in Crowborough

High Broom Care Home in Crowborough was filled with flowers, colours, and lots of joy last month as residents, staff, and families came together to celebrate Onam, one of the most cherished festivals from Kerala, often referred to as God's Own Country. Kerala is a beautiful state in southern India, known for its lush greenery, deep-rooted traditions, and strong community spirit.

According to Hindu belief, the land of Kerala itself holds a divine origin. It is said to have been created by Parashuram, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, who reclaimed the land from the sea by throwing his axe.

For many of our staff and families from Kerala, Onam is more than a festival. It’s a feeling of home. It brings memories of creating flower carpets at the doorway, the smell of banana-leaf feasts, and songs that speak of unity and devotion.

The Story Behind Onam

Onam is a Hindu festival deeply rooted in ancient scripture, (also called the Harvest festival, as it coincides with the harvest season) originates from the Bhagavata Purana, which tells the story of the beloved Asura king Mahabali (Maveli), a devout follower of Lord Vishnu known for his just and generous reign over the three worlds. Fearing his growing power, the Devas (celestial beings) sought Lord Vishnu’s intervention. To restore cosmic balance and to humble the king, He incarnated as Vamana, a young Brahmin boy, during Mahabali’s hundredth Ashwamedha Yagna near the Narmada River. When the king offered a gift, Vamana requested three steps of land and then transformed into His colossal Trivikrama form, covering the earth with one step and the heavens with the second, leaving no space for the third. Mahabali then humbly bowed his head, fulfilling his promise, and in return, Lord Vishnu sent him to Sutala Loka (one of the worlds under the Earth, with immense power, wealth, and Vamana promised that he will become the next Indra and remain with Mahabali) while granting him the boon to visit his people once a year, a return joyfully celebrated across India in various forms, known as Onam in Kerala and celebrated for ten days.

Onam at High Broom Care Home

At High Broom, the spirit of Onam - warmth, humility, and shared celebration was beautifully alive. The day began with a vibrant Pookkalam at the entrance, carefully arranged by staff using fresh flower petals. It wasn’t just a decorative piece, it was a heartfelt welcome, and a symbol of community spirit.

Some staff members dressed in traditional Kerala sarees, adorned, and performed Thiruvathirakali (traditional dance form) for the residents, along with several other performances, which they wholeheartedly enjoyed.

A Celebration of What Truly Matters

Onam reminds us of the values that transcend cultures - selflessness, unity, gratitude, and love. As one of our residents beautifully said: “I didn’t grow up with this festival, but I felt like I was part of something special today.”

That perfectly captures the essence of Onam: coming together, celebrating shared connections, and cherishing the goodness in the world.

