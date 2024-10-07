Crowborough care home donates food to help struggling families
To celebrate this year’s Harvest Festival, residents and team members at Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, encouraged the local community to donate their extra, unused or unwanted non-perishable food items to the home’s very own foodbank drop-off-point.
Each year, Harvest Festival celebrates the time when crops have been gathered from fields and people can reflect and show gratitude for the food that they have.It dates back to when people relied on local crops for food and farmers would give thanks for a good harvest.
The foodbank drop-off point was live at Heather View for a number of weeks, where it gathered dozens of items to be donated to All Saint’s Church. The home presented the church with the items at a special harvest service this week, which will now be distributed to families in need in the community.
Natasha King, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “At Heather View, we are always looking for ways to give back and support our community and local charities, which is why we were delighted to partner with All Saint’s Church and launch our first ever foodbank drop-off point.
“In these challenging times, we know many people may be struggling, and with Christmas fast approaching, it’s more important than ever to support foodbanks which provide a vital lifeline for many members of our local community.
“We hope the donations will help struggling families across Crowborough during the colder months.”
