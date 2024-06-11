Crowborough care home launches support group for those affected by stroke

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A care home in Crowborough is welcoming the community to a new monthly support group, designed for people whose lives have been affected by a stroke.

The free Stroke Friendship Café at Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, will take place on the fourth Tuesday of each month at 2pm.

The café has been designed to be a safe space, where residents of Crowborough and surrounding areas can share stories and make new friends in a warm and welcoming environment.

During the sessions, complimentary refreshments including tea, coffee and cake will be served, giving visitors the chance to meet and relate to others with similar experiences.

There will also be information and advice on the support available in the community, as well as an opportunity to meet the friendly team at Heather View.

Natasha King, home manager at Heather View, said: “We always strive to have a positive impact on our community, and we believe that no one should feel alone after a stroke.

“Whether you have been affected by a stroke yourself or are caring for someone who has, building support systems is extremely important.

"We are committed to helping local people understand the help and expertise available at our Stroke Friendship Café, where everyone will be able to relax and enjoy themselves.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming local people and meeting some new faces while enjoying a chat over a cup of tea and slice of cake.”

The next Stroke Friendship Café will be taking place on Tuesday, June 25.

Heather View has been designed to deliver the very best standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives.

The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite and palliative care. The home has its own space for activities, as well as a cinema, sensory room and café.

For more information on Heather View and to find out more about the event, please call customer relations manager Lisa Phillips on 01892 883 574 or email [email protected]