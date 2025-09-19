Crowborough care home resident overjoyed as lifelong guitar wish granted

At High Broom Care Home in Crowborough (run by Qualitas Healthcare), the sound of music often drifts through the halls, thanks to volunteers like Norman, who visit weekly to sing and play guitar.

Over time, a special friendship developed between Norman and Babette, who joined the High Broom community in July 2022 and quickly became a much-loved member, always embracing activities with enthusiasm. Nevertheless, music has a very special place in her heart.

During a recent Feedback Friday meeting, she confided her long-time wish to the Home Manager, Karen Theobald: to finally have her own guitar and learn to play. The staff at High Broom didn’t hesitate. They decided to make it a reality.

When the guitar arrived, the room lit up with astonishment and happiness all at once on Babette’s face! She ran her fingers across the strings, while her eyes were sparkling.

Babette with her Guitar - High Broom Care Home, Crowborough

“Seeing her joy and excitement reminded us how powerful it is to make someone’s dream come true,” said Karen Theobald, Manager at High Broom Care Home.

Her first steps on a new musical journey began here. More than the guitar, it is about recognising and supporting the passions and dreams that continue to shape who our residents are. This moving story inspired Qualitas Healthcare to implement a “Wish Tree” across their homes, focusing on fulfilling the wishes of their esteemed residents.

The surprise was recorded and shared on High Broom Care Home’s social media channels, sharing with friends, family, and the local community a truly joyful moment.

To find out more about life at High Broom Care Home, arrange a visit, or speak to our friendly team, contact us on: 01892 573 778 or [email protected] .