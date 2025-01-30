Crowborough care home to host free dementia advice event

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A care home in Crowborough is inviting local people to its free dementia advice event.

On Tuesday 18th February, from 2-4pm, Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, is inviting members of the community to a special event as part of The Big Dementia Conversation, a nationwide initiative designed to show people how to better understand common symptoms and live well with the condition.

While general awareness of the condition has improved, data from Care UK shows two thirds of people who have a relative living with dementia (62%) initially put their symptoms down to old age. Many Brits remain unaware of the ways older people can lead meaningful lives with the condition, prompting Care UK to relaunch its Big Dementia Conversation for the second year running.

The ‘Typical signs of ageing or dementia?’ session at Heather View will be led by Care UK dementia specialist Alison Butler and will provide insights into the classic signs of ageing and how symptoms differ from dementia. Advice on how to support a loved one with their changing physical and emotional needs will also be available, along with tips on living well with dementia, and complimentary refreshments will be provided.

Heather View care home in Crowborough is inviting the community to learn more about dementia.

In addition to the event, the Crowborough community can also visit a newly launched online advice hub. The hub includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia, as well as expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Sadie Hudson, new Home Manager at Heather View, said: “Awareness around dementia has come on leaps and bounds in recent years, and yet some hard-to-dispel myths remain.

“While there’s no cure for dementia, there are ways to prevent and manage some of the symptoms, which can in turn enable people to lead fulfilling lives after a diagnosis. That’s why we’re excited to be opening our doors to the community as part of this year’s Big Dementia Conversation.

“We are looking forward to welcoming local people for what promises to be an interesting afternoon of information and guidance, and we’d encourage those interested to book their space to avoid missing out.”

To find out more about Heather View, or to book a place at the event, contact Customer Relations Manager René Lubbock on 01892 883 574, or email [email protected]

To support people who may be experiencing symptoms of dementia or their loved ones, Care UK has set up a free helpline and advice hub. To find out more, visit careuk.com/bigdementiaconversation