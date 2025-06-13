Crowborough care home to host free dementia advice event

A care home in Crowborough is inviting the community to learn more about life following a dementia diagnosis.

On Wednesday 18th June from 2pm-4pm, Care UK’s Heather View, on Beacon Road, is opening its doors for a special event designed to start a conversation about dementia, including debunking some myths about the condition.

Customer Relations Manager Amy Gullett will host a "Let’s Talk About Dementia" session, sharing practical advice on what dementia is and how memories are affected, as well as tips on overcoming communication barriers and discovering positive approaches to living with the condition.

In addition to the event, the Crowborough community can visit The Big Dementia Conversation online advice hub. The portal includes in-depth conversations with families of people living with dementia and expert advice from Care UK’s dementia specialists to learn how to reduce the risks and symptoms of the condition.

Sadie Hudson, Home Manager at Heather View, said: “Here at the home, we strongly believe professional knowledge, insight, and shared experiences can make a real difference to the everyday lives of those who have just received a dementia diagnosis and their loved ones.

“Dementia remains a very misunderstood condition, which can affect a person’s personality and behaviour quite significantly. It can be overwhelming for families when a loved one is diagnosed, but we’re here to help and to show that people living with dementia can still lead fulfilling lives.

“We are looking forward to welcoming people and building a community-wide support network.”

Heather View has been designed to deliver the highest standards of care and to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives. The home provides full-time residential, nursing and dementia care, as well as short-term respite care, and has plenty of space for activities and facilities including a pub, music room, hair and beauty salon and café.

For more information about Heather View, please contact Customer Relations Manager Amy Gullett on 01892 883 574, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/heather-view.