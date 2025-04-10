Crowborough, Lewes and Uckfield super slimmers throw slimmed-out-of clothes for charity

The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw with Cancer Research UK is an annual event that takes place in Slimming World groups across the UK. It sees members donating good quality clothes, shoes, and accessories that no longer fit – and they’re confident they will never need again.

The East Sussex Slimming World groups, who meet weekly at every Tuesday morning and evening in Uckfield, Lewes on a Wednesday morning and Crowborough all day Thursday and Friday Morning, collected a whopping 283 bags to help support life-saving research.

Slimming World Consultant Sarah Britt, who runs the Uckfield and Lewes groups, says she’s proud of how her members came together to support the charity, as well as to celebrate how far they’ve come on their own weight loss journeys.

She says: “It’s always a pleasure to see the excitement in group when The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw comes around. When you’re losing weight, it can be easy to focus on the number on the scales without realising how many non-scale victories are happening in the background, like our changing dress sizes and body shapes.

“This event celebrates those victories as it is all about members donating their old wardrobe while raising money for an important cause. It makes me so happy to see the confidence in my members as they commit to donating their larger clothes knowing they will never need them again, because they’ve made healthy changes they can maintain for life!”

As well as raising funds for Cancer Research UK, the Big Slimming World Clothes Throw raises awareness of how maintaining a healthy weight reduces the risk of 13 different types of cancer. Overweight and obesity is the second biggest preventable cause of cancer in the UK - causing more than one in 20 cancer cases.

Sarah says: “Being overweight doesn’t necessarily mean that a person will develop cancer, but we know that losing weight and maintaining a healthy weight can help prevent a number of health conditions, including some types of cancer. I’m proud to host The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw at my Slimming World group to help Cancer Research UK continue its vital work.”

Over the years, Slimming World has raised more than £25 million for Cancer Research UK through a variety of campaigns including The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and supporting the charity’s Race for Life event series.

Last year, Slimming World members, Consultants and head office staff raised £2.9m for Cancer Research UK through The Big Slimming World Clothes Throw and are aiming to make this year even bigger and better.

The East Sussex Slimming World group are held at every Tuesday to Friday For more information or to join Our groups call Sarah on 07596022233 or Mary on 07738 014528, for more information visit www.slimmingworld.co.uk or call 0344 897 8000.

1 . Contributed Mary Filling the Van Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Uckfield and Lewes Collection Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed A Sea of Purple Bag! Photo: Submitted