Crowborough Remembrance events

Crowborough Town Council are pleased to invite the community to pay their respects at the Remembrance Sunday Parade and Armistice Day Commemoration taking place at the War Memorial, Chapel Green, Crowborough

This year the Crowborough Remembrance Sunday Parade will take place on the morning of Sunday 10th November.

The parade will assemble in the lower car park, Croft Road car park at 10:15am where it will march to the War Memorial, Chapel Green, Crowborough for the traditional wreath laying ceremony at 11.00am followed by a service of remembrance at All Saints Church.

In addition, there will be a service at St Michael & All Angels Church, Jarvis Brook, at 10.30am, to which all are welcome.

Armistice Day Commemoration will take place at the War Memorial, Chapel Green, Crowborough on Monday 11th November.

People are invited to muster to pay their respects at the War Memorial at Chapel Green at 10.30am. There will be a welcome by the Town Mayor and address and prayer led by The Rev Steve Rees starting at 10.45am.

At 11am there will be maroons fired off to signify the commencement of two minutes silence followed by a Wreath Laying ceremony.

