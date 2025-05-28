Crowborough school keeps its 'good' Ofsted rating

The school has a roll of 206 pupils and cgters to children aged from four to 11.

Inspectors noted that pupils felt a 'deep sense of belonging' and approved of the scheme where reception children were paired with Year Six 'buddies' to help ease their transition to secondary school. They approved their kind, calm behaviour and felt character development is a notable strength of the school.

'Living life in all its fullness' helps children learn resilience and perseverance, they report and approve of a wide range of extra-curricular opportunities including music and sport.

But where the school excels, they believe, is carefully mapped early-years content, fieldwork trips forming part of geography lessons and teachers who are effective in explaining concepts clearly.

In occasionally difficult subjects like maths, inspectors say staff provide skilled support for children with special educational needs. And it was noted the school has made significant strides in early reading with swift support for pupils who struggle.

Inspectors praised the school's comprehensive personal, social and health education, noting that children are encouraged to take community initiatives such as donating books to charity. However areas for improvement include a focus on foundational skills such as handwriting,