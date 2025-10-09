Crowborough to remember the fallen

The parade will assemble in the Croft Road car park at 10:15am where it will march to the War Memorial, Chapel Green, Crowborough for the traditional wreath laying ceremony at 11.00am followed by a service of remembrance at All-Saints Church.

In addition, there will be a service at St Michael & All Angels Church, Jarvis Brook, at 10.30am, to which all are welcome.

The Armistice Day Commemoration will take place at the War Memorial, Chapel Green, Crowborough on Tuesday 11th November. People are invited to muster to pay their respects at the War Memorial at 10.30am. There will be a welcome & address by the Town Mayor and prayer led by The Rev Steve Rees starting at 10.45am. At 11am there will be maroons fired off to signify the commencement of two minutes silence followed by a Wreath Laying ceremony.