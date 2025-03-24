Crowborough's annual Boundary Walk to take place in May

Crowborough’s annual Boundary Walk will be taking place on Sunday 25th May 2025 with a staggered start between 9am and 10.30am. Crowborough is surrounded by a designated area of outstanding natural beauty and the walk takes in some terrific views over the town. This is not a guided walk, but it is a marked route, free to attend and open to everyone. It takes approximately 3hrs to complete, after which walkers will have 'beaten the bounds'

Beating the bounds is an ancient custom. When maps were rare, it was usual for members of the community to walk the boundaries of the parish. On Rogation Day, the parish priest, together with church wardens, would lead a procession of walkers. Armed with birch or willow boughs, the processional walkers would beat the parish boundary markers and Priests would pray for the protection of the harvest to come.

A map of the route is available to download and this year we are encouraging walkers to download the free Ap – WHAT3WORDS to their smart phone. There will be WHAT3WORDS location at key points on the route to help walkers to find their way, as well as our usual signs and members of staff.

The Crowborough Boundary Walk is a marked route and we encourage walkers to download the free Ap WHAT3WORDS

The start is on Eridge Field at Goldsmiths Recreation Ground, (next to the car park). To allow walkers to spread out, there will be a staggered start between 9am and 10.30am. At the 3-mile point, all walkers will receive a chocolate bar to keep them energised to the end!

In line with Crowborough Town Council’s aspiration to minimise its impact on the environment, it will no longer be supplying water in plastic bottles for this event, so walkers are encouraged to bring along their own filled, reusable water bottle.