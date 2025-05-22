Crowborough's popular summer fair returns and includes a dog show

There will be over 30 stalls with stall holders selling/displaying their products and sharing information, plus plenty of food and drink vendors. Visitors are also welcome to bring their own picnics.

The ECO HUB is back, where you can discover a range of sustainable/environmentally friendly information and activities to enjoy and explore.

This event is aimed at the whole family with several arena performances and children’s activities. Don’t miss performances from Jewel Performing Arts Dance Group and, back by popular demand, the BMX

Ramp show who will be bringing their exciting show to the arena.

For dog lovers, from 2pm to 3.30pm there is a fun Dog Show run by Arundawn Dog rescue. There will be two shows across the day, with 6 classes in total.

 Loveliest Lady

 Finest Fella

 Golden Oldie (any dog 7 years old or over)

 Dog that impresses the most

 Best Rescue

 Best in show

Bring your dog along and enter on the day. The classes are £4 each or £10 for 3 entries and there will be rosettes for places 1-6 in each class. There will also be a prize for Best Rescue & Prizes for Best in Show & Reserve Best in Show.