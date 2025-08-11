Crowds wowed and inspired by dynamic showcase at Chichester skatepark

Chichester District Council’s celebration of skateboarding, scooting, and BMX riding made a successful return to Chichester last weekend, drawing huge crowds for its second ‘Skate, Scoot and Bike’ event.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Held on Sunday, August 10 at Chichester’s Skatepark behind the Westgate Leisure Centre and supported by Everyone Active, the event welcomed hundreds of families and youngsters throughout the day.

Chichester’s Jordan Clark, who is a five-time world champion, three-time European champion, and two-time UK champion made a surprise visit to the delight of everyone there. People of all ages enjoyed hair-raising demonstrations by Jordan along with our local, very talented members of the skatepark community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A range of local organisations and businesses supported the day, including Vintro Clothing; West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service, Jam Café; along with Rotary Novum Beacon, who hosted fun activities and games. There were several hands-on expert workshops, coaching and a variety of family-friendly activities.

Coaches and experts at Chichester Skatepark

“We’re thrilled to have brought this this event back to Chichester — and even bigger and better than before” says Councillor Harsha Desai, Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Communications, Licensing and Events at Chichester District Council.

“The incredible displays by the BMX Stunt Team Fusion Extreme and local talent, such as rollerblader Jamie Stenner of ESP, really wowed the crowds and inspired so many people, of all ages, to try out the different activities, with the guidance of local experts and coaching from record breaker Terry Price.

“I’d like to say a huge than you to Jordan Clark. He stayed for the whole day doing lots of demos and then spent time signing helmets and flyers, and really helped make the event extra special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was an action-packed day with something for everyone, from creative activities such as a pop-up spray studio and facepainting, to the exciting addition of a mobile climbing wall, which proved incredibly popular.

“As part of the council’s events strategy, we are trying to encourage and organise inclusive events for a much broader range of ages and interests — and this is just the sort of event that we want to see more of in the district. It was fantastic to see such a mix of people at the skatepark, all having fun and trying something new. It was also brilliant to see so many local organisations and businesses getting involved and helping to create a real sense of community at the skatepark.

“We’ve received some wonderful feedback already - one mum who brought her eight-year-old son said he was so excited he didn’t which way to turn first and that it had been the best day of his life, which is wonderful to hear.

“The event, which was organised to coincide with the school holiday offered a great opportunity to show off the skatepark as a valuable community asset. Hopefully this will encourage people to return to use this fantastic facility in the future and inspire the younger generation to get involved in these sports. We were also blessed with amazing weather and plenty of sunshine throughout the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope to make this a yearly event and we’re looking for people’s feedback and any comments for improvement. If you attended the event, please complete our short survey at: https://app.snapsea.io/p/c/chichester/chichester-skatepark-event-2025/participate — the deadline for responses is 5pm on August 31.”

If people took any photos of the event that they would like to share, they are invited to do so by going to: https://app.snapsea.io/p/link/chichester-skate-scoot-and-bike-event-2025-content-upload

People can find out more about events in the district at: www.chichester.gov.uk/whatson and by following the Chichester District Events and Markets Facebook page: www.facebook.com/ChichesterDistrictEventsAndMarkets

For regular updates on events and activities across the district, sign up for the council’s monthly email newsletter, Initiatives+, at: www.chichester.gov.uk/newsalerts