Crowning glory for six East Sussex charities as they receive King's Award

Six of the very best East Sussex charities have a royal reason to celebrate today, after receiving the coveted King’s Award for Voluntary Service (KAVS).

The six are amongst an elite group revealed nationally today, the King’s birthday, as this year’s recipients of the KAVS.

This award is the highest accolade a local voluntary group can receive in the UK and is equivalent to an MBE.

The successful East Sussex six are among 281 local charities, social enterprises, and voluntary groups from across the UK to receive the prestigious award.

Mankind founders Paul Roskilly (left) and Ian Pickard (centre) with Toby Simmonds , who raised £1500 for the charity through his efforts in completing an ironman triathlon.

Those in East Sussex who impressed the national assessment panel include a charity that welcomes people seeking refuge, offering them a safe space for community, connection, and counsel, along with a group providing a safe place for men struggling with emotional and mental challenges.

The six elite East Sussex charities named today are Sanctuary, Eastbourne; the Friends of Rye Harbour Nature Reserve; Mankind; Havens Community Cars; Rotherfield St Martin and Time to Talk Befriending.

The KAVS aims to recognise outstanding work by local volunteer groups to benefit their communities. It was created in 2002 to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s Golden Jubilee and, following his accession, His Majesty The King emphasised his desire to continue the Award.

Recipients are announced annually on the King’s birthday.

His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of East Sussex, Mr Andrew Blackman, said of the announcement:

“We are incredibly proud of all the volunteer groups who have been awarded the highly sought after King's Award for Voluntary Service. Even being nominated is testament to the hard work and dedication of all the volunteers who work tirelessly in service of their communities.

"For them to have been recognised in this way is a reflection of the rich tapestry of charities within East Sussex who give their all to care for others."

The six charities will each receive a commemorative piece of award crystal and a certificate presented by HM Lord-Lieutenant at ceremonies to be planned over the coming months.