Crumbles food and craft market takes place Friday October 3

By Miranda BearnsLowles
Contributor
Published 29th Sep 2025, 17:13 BST
Updated 30th Sep 2025, 08:32 BST
The Crumbles food and craft market returns this Friday (October 3) from10am to 1pm.

Find The Crumbles food and craft market at the Sovereign Harbour community centre.

The market has a selection of food and crafts stalls within the two halls and on the welcoming entrance patio.

Fnd a scrumptious cafe situated inside with home made cakes, cheese twists, sausage rolls, tea, coffee, scones, tea cakes and more.

Story time is being held in the conference room at 1030, 1130 and 1230 with thanks to Terri from Beautifully me, Tropic.

You can find scrumptious breads baked by the infamous Poppyseed bakery, sweet treats and specialist breads, fruit and veg, mobile pet shop, 3D crafty creations, baklava bakes, cakes, fabric, wood, crochet, pebble, knitted, sewn, paper and glass crafts; candles, honey, preloved clothing, all your sewing and knitted needs, wax melts, crystals, art, artisan, Tropic, preserves, chutneys, records, jewellery, baby, children and adult clothing, wire art, scrappy bears, photography and many more exciting, unique and bespoke stalls.

We look forward to welcoming you.

For information please email Miranda on [email protected]

.

Flyer for the crumbles food and craft market

1. Contributed

Flyer for the crumbles food and craft market Photo: Submitted

Entwined

2. Contributed

Entwined Photo: Submitted

Pebble rebel

3. Contributed

Pebble rebel Photo: Submitted

Wood N Things

4. Contributed

Wood N Things Photo: Submitted

Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Sovereign Harbour
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice