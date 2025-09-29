Crumbles food and craft market takes place Friday October 3

Find The Crumbles food and craft market at the Sovereign Harbour community centre.

The market has a selection of food and crafts stalls within the two halls and on the welcoming entrance patio.

Fnd a scrumptious cafe situated inside with home made cakes, cheese twists, sausage rolls, tea, coffee, scones, tea cakes and more.

Story time is being held in the conference room at 1030, 1130 and 1230 with thanks to Terri from Beautifully me, Tropic.

You can find scrumptious breads baked by the infamous Poppyseed bakery, sweet treats and specialist breads, fruit and veg, mobile pet shop, 3D crafty creations, baklava bakes, cakes, fabric, wood, crochet, pebble, knitted, sewn, paper and glass crafts; candles, honey, preloved clothing, all your sewing and knitted needs, wax melts, crystals, art, artisan, Tropic, preserves, chutneys, records, jewellery, baby, children and adult clothing, wire art, scrappy bears, photography and many more exciting, unique and bespoke stalls.

We look forward to welcoming you.

For information please email Miranda on [email protected]

