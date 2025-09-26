Cuckfield festival boost from family-run garden centre

A Sussex village’s Christmas tree festival has been boosted by a donation from a family-run business keen to support this year’s chosen charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cuckfield, near Haywards Heath, has run its festive event since 2003 with Holy Trinity church transformed into a winter wonderland from December 5-7th.

This year’s partner charity is Sussex Cancer Fund who work to support patients across the county. In collaboration with the NHS, the charity helps make life better for cancer patients by providing equipment, facilities and services that make a tangible difference, as well as backing Sussex-based cancer research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has a ten-foot Christmas tree to decorate in its house colours of purple and turquoise and turned to Tates of Sussex Garden Centres for help. On a visit to South Downs Nurseries, in Hassocks, Sarah MacDonald collected a trolley full of suitable tinsel and feathered garlands, decorative flowers and baubles plus sets of 19-metre warm-white Christmas lights

Sarah MacDonald from Sussex Cancer Fund pictured with Mark Lephard, Manager at South Downs Nurseries

“Sussex Cancer fund is honoured to be this year’s partnered charity and we are excited to be involved”, said Sarah. “Tates’ kindness will not only make our display sparkle but will also support the work we do at Sussex Cancer Fund, improving treatment and care for people living with cancer in our community”.

The festival features around sixty trees decorated by a variety of clubs, schools, local societies and businesses. There’s also an extensive music programme throughout the weekend.

“We’re delighted to help the Sussex Cancer Fund’s Christmas tree shine. They do incredible work supporting people with cancer across Sussex, and we’re proud to play a small part in that”, said Tates’ Executive Director, Benjamin Tate.