Cuckfield to host Christmas concert in support of hospice care
Holy Trinity Church in Cuckfield will welcome audiences this December for a festive evening of music and community spirit, as former BBC Young Choristers Luca Brugnoli & Natalie Fooks host a Christmas Concert in support of St Peter & St James Hospice.
Scheduled for Saturday, 13th December at 7:00 PM, the program will feature a blend of seasonal classics and popular songs from stage and screen, accompanied by pianist Jack Redman. A guest appearance by acclaimed performer Dominic Ferris is also anticipated, adding further excitement to the evening.
The concert will showcase talented young voices from Cuckfield, promising a rich and uplifting musical experience. While the event is a celebration of the season, it also carries a meaningful purpose: partial proceeds will go to St Peter & St James Hospice, supporting their vital work in the community.
Tickets are available now at ticketsource.co.uk/lrb-music. . Seating is unallocated, so early arrival is recommended.
This event offers an opportunity to come together in support of a worthy cause, while enjoying an evening of exceptional live music in a beautiful setting.