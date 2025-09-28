Cuckfield to host Christmas concert in support of hospice care

Join former BBC Young Choristers in an evening to remember in aid of St Peters and St James Hospice

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holy Trinity Church in Cuckfield will welcome audiences this December for a festive evening of music and community spirit, as former BBC Young Choristers Luca Brugnoli & Natalie Fooks host a Christmas Concert in support of St Peter & St James Hospice.

Scheduled for Saturday, 13th December at 7:00 PM, the program will feature a blend of seasonal classics and popular songs from stage and screen, accompanied by pianist Jack Redman. A guest appearance by acclaimed performer Dominic Ferris is also anticipated, adding further excitement to the evening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The concert will showcase talented young voices from Cuckfield, promising a rich and uplifting musical experience. While the event is a celebration of the season, it also carries a meaningful purpose: partial proceeds will go to St Peter & St James Hospice, supporting their vital work in the community.

Raising funds for St Peter and St James Hospice

Tickets are available now at ticketsource.co.uk/lrb-music. . Seating is unallocated, so early arrival is recommended.

This event offers an opportunity to come together in support of a worthy cause, while enjoying an evening of exceptional live music in a beautiful setting.