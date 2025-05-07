Cuckfield to mark VE Day with commemoration of thanksgiving, peace, and community spirit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Cuckfield will come together on Thursday 8 May 2025 to mark the 80th anniversary of Victory in Europe Day (VE Day) with a major community event at the Parish Church of the Holy Trinity, celebrating peace, honouring service, and remembering the human cost of war.

The event, hosted by the church in partnership with newly reformed Cuckfield branch of the Royal British Legion, will be attended by a wide range of community members and dignitaries, including the Deputy Lieutenant of West Sussex, the Mayor of Cuckfield, local councillors, representatives of the Cadet Forces, veterans, and youth from local schools and organisations.

The commemorations will begin at 6:30 pm with a joyful peel of bells from Holy Trinity’s tower, echoing the nationwide celebrations of 1945. The church—beautifully adorned in red, white, and blue—will then host a Service of Thanksgiving and Peace at 7:00 pm, led by The Rev’d Daniel Valentine, Vicar of Cuckfield and Bolney, and Chaplain to the Sussex Army Cadet Force.

The service will blend solemn remembrance with heartfelt celebration, featuring Reflections from history, including a first-hand account of VE Day at sea by local resident and former merchant navy apprentice J.R. Keates; A poignant lighting of candles and hanging of paper doves on a Peace Tree by children from Holy Trinity Primary School; Music from the church choir and school choir, including Make Me a Channel of Your Peace and Ave Verum Corpus

The Rev’d Daniel Valentine said: “VE Day was both a moment of triumph and of deep sorrow. As we mark this milestone anniversary, we remember not only those who gave their lives, but also those who came home changed, those who picked up the pieces, and those who worked tirelessly for peace. This service reminds us that the work of peace is not finished—and that it belongs to all of us.”

After the service, the celebration will continue in true British fashion with a Fish & Chip Supper and a rousing community sing-along featuring wartime favourites and patriotic songs. Attendees are warmly invited to stay, sing, and share stories.

The Cuckfield Royal British Legion, recently re-established, will also be present, with members available to speak to anyone interested in supporting veterans, serving personnel, and remembrance work in the local community. The branch welcomes members of all ages and backgrounds.

A Community Remembering Together

VE Day—Victory in Europe Day—was declared on 8 May 1945, bringing to an end six years of devastating war across Europe. More than 70 million people were killed during World War II. In the UK, millions poured into the streets to celebrate the surrender of Nazi Germany. Bonfires were lit, church bells rang, strangers danced in the streets, and a battered nation began to hope again.

The commemorations in Cuckfield will reflect that spirit of remembrance and optimism. Special attention will be paid to those who continue to suffer from the consequences of war, in places such as Ukraine, Gaza, and Sudan, reminding participants that the lessons of history must not be forgotten.

Event Details

VE Day 80 – A Service of Thanksgiving & Peace

Thursday 8 May 2025

6:30 pm – Church bells ring across Cuckfield

7:00 pm – Service of Thanksgiving & Peace, Holy Trinity Church

Followed by – 8.00 PM Fish & Chip Supper & Community Sing-along with popular wartime songs ending with a rousing chorus of “I vow to thee my country”