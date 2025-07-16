Cuckmere Haven among UK’s top five photographed beaches

Cuckmere Haven among UK’s top 5 photographed beaches

Seaford’s Cuckmere Haven Beach has been named among the UK’s top photographed beaches in the UK, according to a new study.

The UK is home to plenty of beautiful beaches. But which ones are the most photogenic and worth a spot on your summer travel list?

To find out, the team at Jessops have pulled together a list of the top 10 most photographed beaches in the UK, based on the number of Instagram hashtags attributed to each location to give you inspiration.

Cuckmere Haven Beach

Rounding out the top five is Cuckmere Haven Beach in East Sussex. It's a dramatic, pebbled stretch that's set against the towering white chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters. This beach is one of the most striking coastal scenes in the UK, and an absolute favourite for photographers.

Lizzie James, Product Specialist at Jessops, says: “Cuckmere Haven is ideal for capturing the full sweep of the Seven Sisters cliffs. At low tide, you can get right down on the beach to shoot from below, which adds scale and drama to your shots. Try using a wide-angle camera lens to include both the cliffs and the shoreline, and aim for early morning or late afternoon light to bring out the textures.”

See how other beaches rank below…

Ranking Beach Hashtags 1 Sandbanks, Dorset 48,600 2 Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset 41,300 3 Whitstable Beach, Kent 40,900 4 Holkham Beach, Norfolk 40,600 5 Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex 34,100 6 West Wittering, West Sussex 32,700 7 Woolacombe Sands, Devon 31,500 8 Cromer Beach, North Norfolk 28,800 9 Crantock Beach, Newquay, Cornwall 26,700 10 St. Bees, Cumbria 26,200