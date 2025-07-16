Cuckmere Haven among UK’s top five photographed beaches
Seaford’s Cuckmere Haven Beach has been named among the UK’s top photographed beaches in the UK, according to a new study.
The UK is home to plenty of beautiful beaches. But which ones are the most photogenic and worth a spot on your summer travel list?
To find out, the team at Jessops have pulled together a list of the top 10 most photographed beaches in the UK, based on the number of Instagram hashtags attributed to each location to give you inspiration.
The full study can be found here: https://www.jessops.com/c/advice/our-photography-blog/the-uks-most-photographed-beaches
Rounding out the top five is Cuckmere Haven Beach in East Sussex. It's a dramatic, pebbled stretch that's set against the towering white chalk cliffs of the Seven Sisters. This beach is one of the most striking coastal scenes in the UK, and an absolute favourite for photographers.
Lizzie James, Product Specialist at Jessops, says: “Cuckmere Haven is ideal for capturing the full sweep of the Seven Sisters cliffs. At low tide, you can get right down on the beach to shoot from below, which adds scale and drama to your shots. Try using a wide-angle camera lens to include both the cliffs and the shoreline, and aim for early morning or late afternoon light to bring out the textures.”
See how other beaches rank below…
|Ranking
|Beach
|Hashtags
|1
|Sandbanks, Dorset
|48,600
|2
|Durdle Door, Jurassic Coast, Dorset
|41,300
|3
|Whitstable Beach, Kent
|40,900
|4
|Holkham Beach, Norfolk
|40,600
|5
|Cuckmere Haven, Seaford, East Sussex
|34,100
|6
|West Wittering, West Sussex
|32,700
|7
|Woolacombe Sands, Devon
|31,500
|8
|Cromer Beach, North Norfolk
|28,800
|9
|Crantock Beach, Newquay, Cornwall
|26,700
|10
|St. Bees, Cumbria
|26,200