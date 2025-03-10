Cuddle beds arrive at St Wilfrid's Hospice, Eastbourne

St Wilfrid’s Hospice in Eastbourne has taken delivery of two new cuddle beds to enable patients to get closer to loved ones.

The large adjustable medical beds were funded by Helen Stenlake, the Rotherwick Foundation, Hobson Charity, the Fitton Trust and an anonymous donor.

Helen was keen to help purchase the beds after her husband Andy stayed at the hospice for four weeks before he died. “The nurses pushed two hospital beds together so we could get a bit closer, but with pillows stuffed down the gap it wasn’t that close. Although I was grateful just being able to lay down and see him,” she said.

“Then when someone told us that cuddle beds existed, Andy and I talked about it, and he said maybe that's something we could do to make a difference for future patients. It felt like some good could come of his legacy if other people could benefit. And I was happy to help as I don't want Andy to be forgotten.”

Helen Stenlake with one of the cuddle beds she helped fund.

Counselling Lead, Ella Williams, came up with the idea of getting a cuddle bed after a conversation with a patient who felt insecure because her treatment had changed the way she looked. “Hospice care is about looking after all aspects of a person’s wellbeing, and this includes sex and intimacy. It shouldn’t be a taboo subject. Just because you’re ill doesn’t mean you don’t want to be close to your partner,” Ella said.

“The beds are also good for family and friends who want to sit close to their loved ones. We’re so grateful to our kind donors who have funded these wonderful beds. They are already making such a difference.”

St Wilfrid’s Hospice provides high-quality care and support for people across Eastbourne, Seaford, Hailsham, Uckfield, Heathfield (and all points between) with life-limiting illnesses.