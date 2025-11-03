CUFITTER turns 10 with a night to remember as Cancer United celebrates milestone

Hosted with flair by presenter and personality Chris Bailey, whose stylish suits and warm presence set the tone, the event featured comedy and impressions from Drew Cameron, the magical charm of Red Hat Magic, and a musical finish by the supremely talented Dean Ager.

All came together to honour the unsung heroes of the charity and celebrate the journey of CUFITTER.

Throughout the night, awards were presented to recognise outstanding dedication and service:

OUTPLANTCANCER Award: Sally Harper, Alison Ware, Becky McLaren, Sue Chant

Outstanding Commitment Awards: Amanda Bartlett, Annette Easingwood, Clare John, Dave Cave

Longest Serving Male Member Award: Rodney Brown

Special Recognition Award: Joan Vincent

Outstanding Volunteer Awards: Sheila Appleford, Helen Hamilton, Margaret Holland, Yvonne Curling

The Big Thank You Awards: Andre Da Silva, Nathan da Costa & Michelle Davidson, Greg Rust

These awards reflected not only individual achievements but also the collective spirit that drives Cancer United’s success.

Cancer United is a unique, locally-rooted charity based in West Sussex, offering support to anyone whose life has been affected by a cancer diagnosis, patients, survivors, their family, friends and carers alike.

From its founding by breast cancer survivor Jan Sheward, the charity has grown into a vital community hub that believes those affected by cancer should focus on what they can do, not what they can’t.

Jan said: “I am immensely proud of everything we have achieved so far with CUFITTER and all the other support services we offer, it was simply wonderful to have so many of our members and supporters gather together for this celebration, it’s a reminder of how far we have come and gives us a renewed sense of purpose to keep moving and growing to help as many people as possible.”

Its signature programme, CUFITTER, is the UK’s first gym-and-fitness service specifically designed for people with cancer, offering specialist classes, tailored consultations, and inclusive training from diagnosis onward.

1 . Contributed The evening was hosted with flair by Chris Bailey Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Jan Sheward, founder of Cancer United along with Dwayne who is the Lead Trainer of CUFITTER Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed The Cancer United Team Photo: Submitted