Cultural joy as children get a taste of orchestra
On Friday 27 September, more than 900 children from 23 schools along with 145 teachers were invited to Worthing Assembly Hall to watch and listen to a specially curated programme featuring popular pieces from well-known composers.
Additionally, the Orchestra gave a free taster concert for families at 6.30pm.
For audience members this was an ideal opportunity to experience some magnificent music played by the Worthing Symphony Orchestra in the stunning acoustics of The Assembly Hall.
Alison Sutton, Assistant Head for West Sussex Music, said: “We are exceptionally lucky to have this sort of partnership with Worthing Symphony Orchestra. For so many children to have the opportunity to listen to live music for free by a professional orchestra is a wonderful thing to be able to offer. It will be for so many of them the first time they have heard this style of music or been in a theatre.”
She added: “The looks of joy on the children’s faces and the feedback we received from teachers afterwards just goes to show how much these sorts of opportunities mean. We were also very fortunate that the orchestra gave a free concert to families, giving even more people the opportunity to enjoy their music.”
In sixty minutes, the audiences across two performances had the opportunity to enjoy a diverse range of music, from classical masterpieces to exciting film moments, all played by some of the best professional musicians from across London and the South-East under the baton of Conductor John Gibbons.
