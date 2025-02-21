Culver Archaeological Project ‘Comes of Age’

2025 marks 21 years excavating with volunteering opportunities in a new trench at Bridge Farm Roman settlement

When Rob Wallace and a handful of fellow archaeological graduates excavated a few small evaluation trenches at Culver Farm, Barcombe, in 2005 they surely had no idea of how important the project would become or that it would still be thriving 21 years later.

The early years saw two excavations across the Roman road that the project had discovered running down the western side of the River Ouse, continuing past the Barcombe Villa and bathhouse complex, and heading towards the Downs. The project’s investigations in Roman roads led them across the river to Bridge Farm in 2011 to carry out a geophysical survey to trace the route of the road from London discovered by Ivan Margary in 1932. What was supposed to be just a weekend survey suddenly changed into a regionally important excavation that is still ongoing to this day when the geophysics showed the characteristic round-cornered shape of a Roman double-ditch enclosure.

HLF funding facilitated an extensive community excavation in 2013 which proved the Roman origin of the settlement which began in the second half of the 1st century AD and continued through to the beginning of the 5th. Over the last decade the project has undertaken seven excavations in targeted areas over the settlement area, gaining valuable information about the form of the settlement and the activities that were undertaken during its 350 years of occupation. The site has proved to be rich in archaeological artefacts particularly in Roman pottery, but also including bronze dress ornaments and coins. Some of the deeper features, including the two wells have even produced carved timbers and fragments of leather shoes that had survived for nearly 2 millennia in the waterlogged environment.

400 people attended the site tours in 2024

But the project has always given equal importance to community involvement with the opportunity for local people to become part on the excavation as well as holding site open days and giving presentations to local societies. Whilst many of the volunteers are experienced hands who come back every year. many people have got their first taste of excavating or processing artefacts at Bridge Farm as CAP welcomes participants at all levels, including complete novices.

The excavation for 2025 will run for 6 weeks from the 26th May to the 4th July, Monday to Friday, 9.30 to 5.30. More details and full terms can be found on the project’s website www.culverproject.co.uk.