Cuppa Club returns and is a huge success at Priory Meadow

Seniors were entertained last Thursday, January 30th, when they attended Cuppa Club at Priory Meadow Shopping Centre. The free event saw seniors treated to everything from unlimited tea, coffee, and delicious cakes, to complimentary fragrance samples and a live singing performance.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The aim of the event was to promote friendship and help reduce loneliness in the community amongst older people.

The event was staffed by volunteers from Priory Meadow’s charity partner of the year, Little Gate, who support young adults with learning disabilities and autism into paid work.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sam Anderson, Head of Supported Employment at Little Gate, said “Our dedicated team of three trainees and two job coaches worked tirelessly to serve tea, coffee, cakes, and biscuits with a warm smile. The event was incredibly well attended, allowing our trainees to showcase their skills in a welcoming and inclusive environment.”

Cuppa Club

“The feedback from attendees was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing their appreciation for the friendly service and the chance to engage in meaningful conversations.”

“This event was a wonderful example of how partnerships like ours with Priory Meadow can make a real difference in the community.” She added.

Guests were also treated to the wonderful voice of Lea Goddard singing much-loved classic tunes in the background.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Priory Meadow Centre Manager, Andrew Harvey, said: “We ran this successful event pre-covid and the team and I are so pleased to have brought it back with a bang. We hope to run this event several times a year so keep your eyes peeled for the next date.”

Cuppa Club guests

“We couldn’t have run the event without the help of the volunteers from Little Gate. They very kindly give up their time to help out at the event, gain experience, and just lend an ear for a chat”.

“Thank you to each and every senior who attended Cuppa Club, the feedback we had was absolutely phenomenal”. He added.

Guest comments included: ‘Very friendly staff, great atmosphere. Really lifted my spirits. Thank you’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘I think it's an excellent event which brings people from all walks of life together and talking.’

‘All together a lovely treat and encouraging people to meet each other. I have thoroughly enjoyed it. Thank you so much!'

Details of the next Cuppa Club will be announced on priorymeadow.com