Cyclamen and smiles bloom at Squire's for World Smile Day

Friday 3 October marked World Smile Day – and Squire’s Garden Centres joined in the celebrations by sharing smiles with customers at its West Sussex centres at Washington and Crawley. The first 100 paying customers at each centre received a free cyclamen, grown at Squire’s own West Sussex nursery, as a cheerful gift to mark the day.

Sarah Squire, Chairman - Squire’s Garden Centres, comments: “World Smile Day is all about sharing joy and connecting with those around us – and we’ve loved seeing so many smiles from our customers today. Cyclamen are the perfect seasonal plant to celebrate the day. They bring colour and cheer just when we need it most and add a touch of brightness to gardens and doorsteps as autumn arrives. We’re proud that our cyclamen are grown right here in the UK at our West Sussex nursery, and it’s a real pleasure to share them with our customers on a day dedicated to cheerfulness.”

The celebration of World Smile Day also coincides with Squire’s Festival of Cyclamen, running until 19 October 2025, showcasing a dazzling collection of cyclamen varieties grown in-house. With their uplifting colour, versatility, and symbolic warmth, cyclamen are the perfect way to spread smiles this season.

Cyclamen are one of the stars of the autumn, renowned for their vibrant colours, delicate heart-shaped leaves and graceful blooms that thrive in cooler conditions. Perfect for pots, containers and front door displays, they bring instant cheer to outdoor spaces, keeping the smiles going long after World Smile Day has passed.