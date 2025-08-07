Cycle ride leads to 70 years of marriage for Lewes resident Dorothy And husband Geoffrey

70 years of marriage deservedly brings ‘platinum anniversary’ status and Parris Lawn resident Dorothy Crabtree was surrounded by many precious things, including husband Geoffrey, when the big day arrived.

Big Day for a Special Couple

Dorothy has been a resident at Parris Lawn Care Home in Lewes for 15 months and is known by all for her smile, quick wit and loving personality. She enjoys interacting with as many people as possible each day, learning about their backgrounds and hearing their stories. Dorothy’s husband Geoffrey is a regular visitor, always welcomed with open arms by the team who appreciate the respect and kindness he shows them. Together, they’re a delight. Customer Relationship Manager, Jesse, reflected, “I spend a lot of time with residents and relatives, and this fantastic couple never fail to make me smile and feel good about life”.

When the news broke that the couple’s would mark their 70th wedding anniversary on 6th August, everyone was keen to make the day feel special.

Dorothy and Geoffrey reading card from King and Queen

Falling off a bike – and in love!

The story begins in 1954 when Geoffrey and a friend were out cycling one day. He happened to notice two girls walking along the street and one of them immediately caught his eye. Thinking that some cycling showmanship would impress, Geoffrey attempted to dazzle on two wheels – only to fall off his bike right in front of Dorothy. Luckily, this was only a minor setback and which turned out to be the start of a major love story …..

Fast forward to 1955, St Clements Church, Fulham, and Geoffrey and Dorothy were married in a happy ceremony, surrounded by their family and friends. Reflecting on the early days of their marriage, Geoffrey said that this was the beginning of “a period of absolute delight”, whilst Dorothy looked at him, smiled, and said “It was absolutely splendid”.

After living in Peckham from 1957 until 1963, the couple moved to Dulwich where they welcomed two children, Peter & Jackie, into their lives, with both children now regular visitors to Parris Lawn.

Family celebrate Platinum Wedding anniversary

Royal Good Wishes and a Town Crier Proclamation!

Geoffrey and Dorothy have lived in Uckfield, East Sussex, since 1995 so they were thrilled when Uckfield’s Town Crier made a special appearance at Parris Lawn to announce “the 70-year anniversary of the wonderful couple” with a flourish!

Meanwhile, an earlier highlight had been the arrival of a significant envelope which contained a card from King Charles and Queen Camilla. The royal couple offered their “warmest congratulations and heartfelt good wishes” – a lovely message for Dorothy and Geoffrey to read when they opened the card together.

Marking such a significant anniversary was a big day for everyone in the home. The Parris Lawn chefs created a delicious cake and at 4pm, Jackie arrived to celebrate with her parents, along with her husband and daughter. Geoffery insisted that everyone was invited to enjoy cake and drinks – a lovely finale to a very happy day which was summed up by Parris Lawn Home Manager, Costin. “We are very proud to celebrate such an occasion with two amazing people”, he remarked. “Their love for each other continues to get them through anything”.