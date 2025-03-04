Cycling through life with MS: Paul James’ journey with Bike the UK for MS

PJ at another rest stop

For many, life takes unexpected turns, and for Paul James—better known as PJ—this couldn’t be more true. A lifelong sports enthusiast and former Royal Air Force serviceman, PJ has always embraced an active lifestyle. But in 2022, a sudden decline in health set him on a path he never anticipated. By January 2023, he was diagnosed with Relapsing Remitting Multiple Sclerosis (MS), a condition that would challenge his resilience in ways he never expected.

Now 55, PJ lives in West Sussex with his wife Sarah and their two miniature dachshunds. While MS may have changed some aspects of his life, it has certainly not stopped him—especially when it comes to cycling.

Like many people diagnosed with MS, PJ had little understanding of the condition before his own journey began. “Beyond the initial shock and uncertainty, the emotional journey was made all the easier by the support network, information, and empathy provided through MS charities and communities,” he says. Connecting with others who understood what he was going through helped him process the news and find the strength to move forward. His biggest takeaway? “It’s good to talk. It’s so true!”

MS is unpredictable, and for PJ, the biggest daily challenge is fatigue. “There can be some steady periods of relatively normal life, but I have to take medication daily to help minimise the extent to which the illness might spread through my brain and spine,” he explains. Adjusting his daily schedule and work routine to accommodate his energy levels has been essential in maintaining a balanced life. While he may have had to make some adjustments, he refuses to let MS dictate what he can and cannot do.

For PJ, cycling is more than just a pastime—it’s a critical part of his MS management. “My neurological specialist thoroughly recommended it to help with joint and muscle strength, along with the cognitive benefits and emotional uplift of doing something I absolutely love.” Fortunately, he hasn’t needed any modifications to his bike. He rides a standard road bike, commuting daily and taking longer recreational rides on weekends through the rolling hills of South Downs and the Surrey Hills.

In 2024, PJ took on the Lon Las Cymru challenge with Bike the UK for MS, and he’s set to do it again in 2025. His motivation for riding is twofold: first, to prove to himself that MS does not define him; second, to raise funds for MS research and support groups. “I recognise my journey is part of a bigger picture of people living with MS, and we rely on a fabulous network of medical teams and support staff who regularly go above and beyond to help MS patients like me.”

One of the most impactful aspects of riding with Bike the UK for MS has been meeting others along the way. “The opportunity to meet up with MS groups last year was fabulous! A broad mix of lovely people, young and not so young, with smiles and stories to reflect their positivity in handling this wretched illness.” These encounters reinforced his belief in the importance of community and the shared strength that comes from supporting one another.

Every long-distance ride comes with its share of challenges, but for PJ, those challenges are what make the journey worthwhile. “The camaraderie of the fellow bikers, the experiences of the MS groups, and the personal endeavour to grind out each pedal stroke over some testy Welsh climbs filled me with incredible joy and appreciation for life. I live with MS, but I am not defined by it.”

PJ’s message for anyone considering an MS cycling challenge is simple: go for it. “What’s not to love? Spending time on your bike, in the beauty of wild landscapes, and getting to know new friends literally along for the ride! It’s an absolute blast and, although there are some testy bits, you ride at your own pace. It’s being part of something bigger than any one individual. I’m an old guy with MS, so if I can do it, anyone can. Give it a go!”

PJ’s journey is a testament to the power of resilience, community, and his spirit of adventure. Through Bike the UK for MS, he has not only found a way to continue doing what he loves, but has also contributed to a cause that supports countless others living with MS. His story serves as an inspiration to anyone facing challenges—on or off the bike.

