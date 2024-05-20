D-Day 80 - How East Grinstead will remember

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday, June 6 the nation will come together to remember the tens of thousands of allied forces who gave service on D-DAY 80 years ago and helped secure the peace we in the UK enjoy today

In East Grinstead we will start with the national proclamation being read at the War Memorial in the High St at 8 am.

With the main events starting from 6pm on King Georges Field where fish and chip vans along with apple crumble or ice cream vendors will be available along with a bar tent. There will be traditional games (coconut shy/ tin can alley etc) taking us up to the feed from the Normandy Beaches and the lighting of our own Beacon at 9.15pm.

Town Mayor Steve Ody will light the Beacon. He said: “This is a great privilege to lead the local commemoration, we are going to have some forties fun and then the sombre remembrance of the sacrifice made by so many, at an event that really did mark the turning of the war.