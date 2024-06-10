Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Serving officers and other ranks from the 12 Regiment Royal Artillery Baker Barracks on Thorney Island joined residents from Southbourne on June 8 to commemorate D-Day.

The D-Day 80 Southbourne Picnic was organised by the Parish Council and locals were thrilled that Councillor Tracie Bangert, Chichester District Council’s Civilian Military Champion, had invited the regiment to join them to mark 80 years since the D-Day landings.

The regiment brought with them some military hardware including their tracked Stormer which carries the Starstreak High Velocity Missile for Air Defence.

Among those who attended the event were the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate Jess Fuller-Brown, the Mayor of Chichester Sarah Quail and CDC Chair Clare Apel.