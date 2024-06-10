D-Day: Picnic brings military and villagers together in Southbourne on 80th anniversary
and live on Freeview channel 276
The D-Day 80 Southbourne Picnic was organised by the Parish Council and locals were thrilled that Councillor Tracie Bangert, Chichester District Council’s Civilian Military Champion, had invited the regiment to join them to mark 80 years since the D-Day landings.
The regiment brought with them some military hardware including their tracked Stormer which carries the Starstreak High Velocity Missile for Air Defence.
Among those who attended the event were the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate Jess Fuller-Brown, the Mayor of Chichester Sarah Quail and CDC Chair Clare Apel.
“We are very proud to have the army based on Thorney Island and it was fantastic that they could join in Southbourne’s D-Day commemorations,” said Jess.