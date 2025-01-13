Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity announce new Platinum Partners

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity is thrilled to announce that six new companies have signed up to the charity’s prestigious Platinum Partners membership group.

Platinum Partners are an incredible group of individuals who believe every child with cerebral palsy, chromosome abnormalities and rare genetic disorders should have access to the very best care and support available. They want to help ensure that Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity can continue to support families across the Southeast of England, helping children unlock their true potential and have the best life possible.

Now with over 80 children per week accessing its services, Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity remains completely free-of-charge to families with a range of services including: physiotherapy, conductive education, hydrotherapy, music therapy and speech and language therapy. This would not be possible without the generosity of individuals such as the new Platinum Partners group.

The new Partners are:

A child supported by Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity.

· Bii

· Aviation Network Group

· Airline Component Services

· Aeropeople

· AV Trade

· AJW Group

A huge thanks to all the new Platinum Partners, without whom Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity’s ability to provide vital early-intervention services to children with cerebral palsy and other motor learning impairments would not be possible.

More often, companies are recognising the value of charity partnerships as a clear way of signalling to their customer base and their staff that they care about their community. Evidence is now showing that it speaks volumes about a corporate’s brand values and ethics, so it is positively helping to progress to later stages in tender processes or win contracts. If you are interested in having a chat about the winning ways of partnering with a charity, please call 01444 473274 today.