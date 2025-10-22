Dame Vera Lynn Children's Charity raises £60,000 at charity golf day

Thursday, October 2 saw businesses from across the southeast gather together to raise vital funds for Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity (DVLCC). The Aerogolf event was hosted at Oxfordshire Spa Hotel, where guests enjoyed a round of Championship golf and a three-course meal.

In the evening, attendees helped to contribute to the phenomenal final total through a raffle, live auction and some amazing donations to the charity’s Platinum Partners project. Six Platinum Partners donated £5,000 each, helping to contribute to a child like Jothi accessing DVLCC’s services for a full year.

Jothi’s mum, Kate, attended the event, telling guests about their family’s journey. After being born by emergency c-section at 32 weeks, Jothi suffered from oxygen starvation, spending his first 24 hours on a ventilator and the first 93 days of his life in the neonatal intensive care unit.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, Jothi’s parents were told he would have a poor quality of life. He has been attending DVLCC for over three years and has made amazing progress; even starting to take steps with the support of a walker – something his parents could never have dreamt of.

Jothi in his physiotherapy session.

The generosity from the attendees of Aerogolf will allow many children like Jothi to take their first step in the world and reach milestones that their families once thought were out of reach.

Tracey Shaw, Head of Fundraising at Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity, said: “We are so grateful to all the participants of Aerogolf 2025 for their incredible generosity. This is an absolutely eye-watering sum and will be life-changing for some of the chidlren we support. I would also like to thank Linzi Blockley for organising this incredible event each year and also to Bii, the major sponsor.”