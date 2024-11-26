Dame Vera Lynn' daughter visits Ditchling care home with Glyndebourne musicians

Dame Vera Lynn''s daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones accompaned Glyndebourne musicians on a visit to St Rita's Care Home in Ditchling

Dame Vera Lynn''s daughter, Virginia Lewis-Jones accompanied Glyndebourne musicians on a visit to St Rita's Care Home in Ditchling last week. This was the latest performance of a new opera about the wartime heroine and long-term Ditchling resident which is currently being staged in 12 care homes and two day-centres across Sussex.

Virginia, who now lives in Keymer, said: “When I first heard about this project I was really delighted. It's amazing how people with dementia react to music and will remember songs when they literally can't remember anything else.

“I am so pleased to be able to support this wonderful 'show' and know that it will be a huge success. I am thrilled that they performed atSt Rita's. I was looking forward to reconnecting with everyone that she knew."

She explained: "St Rita's was formerly St George's on Ditchling Common. That was where, many years ago, the comedian Arthur Askey's wife stayed. She had dementia at the time. Mum was asked to do a concert there which she was delighted to do. That's one of the reasons we chose St Rita's for this show."

The first performances were at Parris Lawn care home in Ringmer and Lydfords in East Hoathly. The tour will conclude with a visit to NewTyne in Worthing on Thursday, November 21.

Spokeswoman Eleanor Crawforth said: “Glyndebourne has a long history of undertaking music projects within the community, particularly those supporting people who have a diagnosis of dementia. This autumn, it is extending its acclaimed Good Company initiative, which takes professional opera singers and orchestral musicians into care facilities for interactive sessions with residents and staff. Beginning this month, Glyndebourne musicians have been on tour with the project about the We’ll Meet Again singer and long time Ditchling resident."

Glyndebourne’s Good Company initiative takes professional opera singers and orchestral musicians into care facilities for interactive sessions with residents and staff. The venture began on Remembrance Day, and sees a Glyndebourne singer and five instrumentalists from the Glyndebourne Sinfonia undertaking the largest tour to care homes and day centres since the initiative was launched in 2021.

The musicians will be performing a new work, Sincerely Yours, inspired by the letters sent to Dame Vera, the Forces' Sweetheart, during the period in which she hosted her long-running BBC radio show of the same name.

The show, which began in 1941, went out on the BBC World Service every Sunday night for the duration of the war and became hugely popularwith soldiers overseas, who sent in up to 2,000 song requests every week.

Directed by Fiona Dunn, the piece follows the life of one special listener, Sam, in a series of imagined letters sent in to the Sincerely Yours radio show between 1967 and 2024. The letters are interspersed with performances of operatic highlights, including Carmen’s Habanera aria, The Drinking Song (Brindisi) from Verdi’s Latraviata, Delibes’ Flower Duet and Puccini’s O mio babbino caro.

The care home sessions culminate in a rousing performance of some of Dame Vera’s most popular songs, including We’ll Meet Again. Residents are encouraged to sing along and play instruments alongside the Glyndebourne musicians.

Dame Vera Lynn was known as the Forces' Sweetheart, having given outdoor concerts for the troops in Egypt, India and Burma during WWII. Composer Lucy Armstrong said: “It’s been a joy to work on this special project. As a composer, it's relatively unusual to be commissioned tocraft something specifically for a care home audience. I’m excited to be seeing the response.”

