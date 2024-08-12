Dancing queen – 88-year-old Chichester care home resident returns to the dancefloor

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Chichester care home resident was delighted when her wish to take to the dancefloor again was made a reality.

When the team at Care UK’s Chichester Grange, on Grosvenor Road, learned that 88-year-old Jean Sharman was an avid ballroom dancer in her younger years and was keen to dust off her dancing shoes, they were determined to make her wish come true.

Jean’s passion for dance was ignited by her father, who was a ballroom dancer and taught her all his moves before he sadly passed away.

Jean said: “When my father found out I could dance, I became his dance partner and he only ever danced with me.”

Jean Sharman, 88, dancing with professional teacher Paul Pritchard.

Smooth-mover Jean used to dance whenever the opportunity arose and even attended the prestigious Rivoli Ballroom in London, where she took part in many competitions over the years.

To help fulfil Jean’s wish, the team posted a callout on social media for any professional dance instructors in the area who would be willing to bring their ballroom expertise to Chichester Grange.

The community rallied to respond with several offers of help, including one from dance teacher Paul Pritchard. Paul, who started dancing at the age of 11 and has been a teacher for more than 50 years, was invited to dance with Jean as the team transformed the home’s café into a ballroom.

Putting her best foot forward, Jean proved she still has the moves, dancing the night away with Paul and inspiring her son, daughter-in-law and grandchildren to learn some steps too. Complete with red roses and plenty of razzle dazzle, Jean and Paul put on a spectacular show starting with a Walz, then a Rumba and finishing with a Fox Trot.

Jean was surrounded by family as her ballroom dance wish came true.

Jean added: “It was wonderful to have this experience. It lifted me and it was a gift to be able to dance again.”

The visit was part of the home’s Wishing Tree initiative, which encourages residents to put wishes forward, allowing them to reconnect with a past hobby or try something completely new – from flying a plane to enjoying a fish and chip supper, no wish is too big or small.

Nikki Burke, Home Manager at Chichester Grange, said: “Everyone here at Chichester Grange knows how much Jean loves to dance – she’s even taught a few of her fellow residents a thing or two! When the team learned that Jean was keen to take to the dancefloor again, they were determined to make her wish come true.

“Our Wishing Tree initiative is a great way for residents to share their dreams and passions, and it’s incredibly rewarding to be able to make these a reality. Jean had a wonderful evening – she soon remembered her steps and appeared very confident dancing with Paul. She still had her own dance shoes and wore a fabulous dress which, as always, she looked super in.

Jean is pictured dancing in her younger years.

“I’d like to extend a big thank you to the team, and a huge thanks to Paul, for creating such a meaningful experience for Jean. She didn’t stop smiling and it was incredible to see her in her element!”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilled lives while also promoting independence, Chichester Grange, incorporates space for hobby and leisure activities. Luxury facilities include a café, hair and beauty salon, cinema and bar, and stunning gardens. The home was awarded the ‘Care Home Design of the Year’ at the Leaders in Care Awards 2022.

