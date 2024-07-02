Dandara donates paw-fect prizes to Hawkhurst Fete dog show

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hawkhurst Fete has received a generous donation to help buy paw-fect prizes for its annual dog show on Saturday, June 8, from independent housebuilder Dandara, who are building homes nearby at The Russetts.

Hosted by Little Dale Dogs, a local dog grooming service and kennel, the dog show saw locals enter their pets into 10 competitive categories including, Most Handsome Boy, Prettiest Girl, Fastest Sausage Easter, Golden Oldie, Cutest Puppy, Best Trick, Dog Most Like Owner, Best Rescue, Waggiest Tail and Best in the Show.

The donation provided prizes for the winning dogs in each category. The dog show was one of many activities taking place at Hawkhurst Fete, alongside a Bird of Prey show, tips from kite flying experts, performances from local bands and a village raffle, with a grand prize of a helicopter ride.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Margot Shilling at Hawkhurst Fete, commented: “The Fete is such an important part of the community and is a great place to bring everyone together. This year we had a great turnout, and the dog show was especially popular. Without the support of local businesses like Dandara, the fete wouldn’t be as successful as it is.

Hawkhurst Fete Dog Show.

“We are delighted with the donation from Dandara which helped support the dog show prizes, they all did incredibly well, and the treats were super well deserved!”

Amy Wells, Sales Manager at Dandara South East, commented: “It’s great to be able to support local events in the area as we build relationships with the community. The Hawkhurst Fete is a well-attended event every year and is perfect for friends and families to get together as we enter the sunnier months.

“We are so excited to be sponsoring the dog show prizes at this year’s Hawkhurst Fete, with all of our team being dog crazy! We hope the day was a success and the dogs enjoyed the treats too.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dandara is currently selling new homes off plan at The Russetts, with a collection of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes available.