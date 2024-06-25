Dandara has been bee-sy supporting nature with donations to Bognor in Bloom

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

To celebrate World Bee Day and Gardening Week, local housebuilder Dandara has donated seed bombs and bee hotels to Bognor Regis In Bloom Working Group, close to its Fontwell Meadows development, as part of its campaign to celebrate gardening and provide nesting sites for bees.

With more than 20,000 species of bee known worldwide*, World Bee Day serves to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development. This year’s gardening week theme ‘Knowledge is Flower’, raised awareness of the difference that gardening can make in the lives of everyone.

As not all bee species make and live in colonies, bee hotels offer a safe shelter in which solitary bees can lay their eggs. The bee hotels donated by Dandara will be installed in the community, providing nesting sites for bees in the local area.

Zoey Rampton, Head of Sales at Dandara Southern, commented: “We’re pleased to support Bognor in Bloom, which is close to our Fontwell Meadows development, as part of our commitment to community well-being. Gardening offers plenty of benefits, from promoting physical activity to fostering a sense of connection with nature.

“It’s been great to be able to contribute to the group, knowing that our donation of both seed bombs and bee hotels will not only enhance outdoor spaces in the community but also give bees a place to nest.”

Martin Greenfield, Committee Clerk of the Bognor Regis In Bloom Working Group, commented: “We are incredibly grateful for the donation of bee hotels and seed bombs from Dandara. This contribution is a wonderful boost to our efforts in promoting biodiversity and supporting the local ecosystem.

"By providing safe habitats for our pollinators and introducing a variety of wildflowers, we are taking significant steps toward a healthier and more sustainable environment. The community will greatly benefit from these initiatives, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have in the Town.”